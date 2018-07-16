Kate Middleton Channeled Meghan Markle's Sunny Style at Wimbledon: See the Photos!

One day after Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle coordinated outfits at the Ladies’ Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships, Kate returned to the tennis tournament with husband Prince William — and a subtle nod to her sister-in-law’s evolving royal style.

The mom of three turned heads in a canary yellow dress by Dolce & Gabbana as she made her way to the royal box to watch Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final. The knee-length number featured flutter sleeves and a flattering pencil skirt.

The bright look is reminiscent of a dress worn by Meghan earlier this month during a reception in London for young people from around the Commonwealth alongside new husband Prince Harry. The former Suits star stuck to her roots in a sunny dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell with a similar cut to Kate’s, although Meghan’s outfit was sleeveless.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage; Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate’s latest look may have been inspired by her sister-in-law’s recent sunny ensemble, but it’s hardly the first time she’s opted to wear the bright color. During her three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand with William and a young Prince George back in April 2014, Kate stepped out in a short-sleeved structured dress with square neckline in yellow, while a 2017 visit to Heidelberg, Germany, also saw her rocking the bright hue.

Perhaps most memorably, Kate chose a yellow and white dress while introducing Princess Charlotte to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital shortly after her birth.

Recently, Kate donned a much more subtle yellow tone for Harry and Meghan’s May wedding, wearing an off-white Alexander McQueen ensemble with a pale fascinator. The structured-collared coat dress is a favorite of Kate’s — she previously wore the piece for Princess Charlotte’s christening in July 2015 as well as the 2016 Trooping the Colour.

Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Charlotte LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although Meghan and Kate made sure to show off their own personal styles as they attended Wimbledon on their first-ever joint outing without their husbands, they still found a way to coordinate their looks.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Step Out for Their First Ever Solo Outing Together at Wimbledon

Meghan looked effortlessly chic in a blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren and a classic pair of cream wide-leg silk pants from the same designer. She also accessorized her look with a black purse and a white-and-black fedora.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meanwhile, Princess Kate opted for an elegant white dress covered with a black circular pattern.

Of course, both rocked their signature hair styles: Kate with her flawless blowout and Meghan in her messy bun.