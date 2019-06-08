VIP Carriage! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Share a Royal Ride for Trooping the Colour

There was a change-up in this year’s Trooping the Colour seating arrangements!

For her debut at the annual celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rode in their own horse-drawn carriage along the parade route leading them to Buckingham Palace for their widely anticipated balcony appearance.

However, their carriage was full this year! Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Sussex, who also had their own ride last year, combined forces with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday for an all-star appearance of the foursome.

Kate and Camilla rode facing forward, while Meghan and Harry waved to the gathered crowds from across the way. They all smiled and chatted as their carriage made their way along the parade route.

Prince William used to ride in a carriage for Trooping the Colour as a boy, but he now has a different role. Both Prince Charles and Prince William ride horses in the parade wearing full military regalia including large bearskin hats, like the Queen’s other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. (The Queen used to ride on horseback as well until she got older and opted for a carriage of her own.) Luckily, Kate and Camilla can keep each other company.

Meghan took a break from her maternity leave to make an appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honor of the Queen’s birthday. The new mom wore a navy ensemble by her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, and a matching hat by Noel Stewart.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed son Archie Harrison just five weeks ago on May 6. While Harry isn’t taking paternity leave — he has made several appearances since welcoming his son, including a short trip to the Netherlands and Rome — Meghan is adjusting to life as a new mother at home in Frogmore Cottage.

Kate opted for a pale yellow ensemble by Alexander McQueen (her wedding gown designer!) and a matching hat by Philip Treacy with floral detail for Saturday’s event.

The royal mom of three is known for recycling favorite pieces from her closet — and today’s event was no exception. She previously wore her fashionable headtopper to Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding last May. At the time, she paired the accessory with an off-white Alexander McQueen coat dress (which itself was a royal rewear from Princess Charlotte‘s 2015 christening and 2016 Trooping the Colour!) for the nuptials.