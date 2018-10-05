Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and the Case of the Royal Car Doors

While Meghan Markle casually shutting her car door on her first solo royal outing caused a royal stir, Kate Middleton pulled the move herself this week — and it’s hardly the first time!

The mother of three returned to her royal duties on Tuesday when she visited a school that provides outdoor activity facilities in London. Upon her arrival, a man opened her car door. She stepped out and placed her hand on the door, appearing to start to close it. While the man seemed to finish shutting the door, Kate’s down-to-earth attempt was enough for royal fans to notice.

Video: #kate #duchessofcambridge returns from maternity leave… and there’s a shutting of the car door (shock…)… pic.twitter.com/uiEn8I8Kyd — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 2, 2018

However, this is no royal shock — Kate, 36, regularly shuts her own car door when it’s convenient. Several fans even found evidence of the act and shared videos to Twitter.

In January 2015, Kate closed the door while arriving at an event hosted by The Fostering Network to celebrate the work of foster carers in providing support to vulnerable young people. Before that, Kate took the responsibility upon herself while arriving to a dinner hosted by The Thirty Club in May 2012.

Kate Middleton in January 2015 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton in May 2012 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan, 37, garnered praise when she shut her car door as she arrived at the Royal Academy of Art in London to view the art exhibit “Oceania” last week in her first-ever solo outing.

“First time I’ve seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door…” wrote one Twitter user.

The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews added, “A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan!”

Watch: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has arrived @royalacademy for her first solo royal outing — the opening of the Oceania exhibition #royal #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/HWSVbuy7RJ — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 25, 2018

The move isn’t new for Meghan either. In fact, she closed her own car door as a man held the door open for her mother, Doria Ragland, while arriving at Kensington Palace recently for her first official palace luncheon in celebration of Together: Our Community Cookbook.

Watch: Meghan arriving at her lunch to launch the ‘Together’ cookbook — with mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry 🎥 @Hannah_Furness pic.twitter.com/tdqk7sta8i — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 20, 2018

Meghan proved she doesn’t mind helping out on her wedding day, when she pulled a romantic gesture as she and Prince Harry hopped in a Jaguar convertible to head to their evening reception. After Harry, 34, opened the door and helped his bride into the passenger seat, Meghan reached over to make sure his door was unlocked.

Markle, who identifies herself as a feminist on the Kensington Palace website, has long been a proponent of gender equality. The former Suits actress worked with UN Women and advocated for girls around the world through her contributions to World Vision Canada.