Kate Middleton Tries Training Exercises as She Meets Preet Chandi Following Explorer's Antarctica Trek

The Princess of Wales was patron of the expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the farthest unsupported solo polar expedition in history

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 08:43 AM
Kate, Princess of Wales, left, stands with Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, England, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica
Kate Middleton and Preet Chandi. Photo: Arthur Edwards/AP/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is congratulating Captain Preet Chandi on her record-breaking expedition in Antarctica — in person!

The Princess of Wales visited Landau Forte College Derby on Wednesday to celebrate Captain Chandi's solo expedition across Antarctica. Kate, 41, was a patron of Chandi's endeavor, where Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo polar expedition in history. She covered 922 miles in 70 days and 16 hours, skiing for 13 to 15 hours per day while carrying her supplies on a 265-lbs. sled and battling temperatures of -22 °F.

Captain Chandi is now visiting schools across the U.K. to share her story and inspirational message to push boundaries. At her hometown school, Chandi made a speech to students and presented an award to Simrat Soggi, one of the winners of her national school logo competition.

Princess Kate greeted Chandi, known by her nickname "Polar Preet," with a hug.

Kate, Princess of Wales, left, greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, England, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica
Kate Middleton and Preet Chandi. Arthur Edwards/AP/Shutterstock

Princess Kate joined students taking part in activities related to Chandi's expedition and her preparation for it, including some examples of how she trained and the types of food she consumed. The royal removed her white blazer and put on a harness to drag a series of tires across the floor behind her, simulating how Chandi pulled her sled.

"I need to do some training," Kate said after the exercise, according to the Daily Mail.

Princess Kate and Captain Chandi then spoke to students about building resilience and mental well-being in all aspects of life.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries a strength training exercise during a visit to Landau Forte College Derby with Captain Preet Chandi MBE to celebrate the Army officer's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced Princess Kate's patronage of Chandi's inspiring expedition in October 2022, with the Princess of Wales voicing her support for the "extraordinary challenge" in an accompanying Instagram message. Chandi set out on the ambitious mission to inspire future generations to believe in themselves, push themselves and promote empowerment through the great outdoors.

Last winter, Chandi made history as the first woman of color to reach the South Pole alone and without aid, trekking 700 miles over 40 days, The New York Times reported. In recognition of her accomplishment, she was awarded an MBE in Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Honours List.

princess kate - army
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty, Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty

The Princess of Wales is a longtime advocate of the impact the outdoors can have on well-being and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience. She is committed to promoting this to young people, including through her work with organizations such as the Scouts, of which she is joint President.

