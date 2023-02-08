Kate Middleton Tries Training Exercises as She Meets Preet Chandi Following Explorer's Antarctica Trek

Kate Middleton is congratulating Captain Preet Chandi on her record-breaking expedition in Antarctica — in person!

The Princess of Wales visited Landau Forte College Derby on Wednesday to celebrate Captain Chandi's solo expedition across Antarctica. Kate, 41, was a patron of Chandi's endeavor, where Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo polar expedition in history. She covered 922 miles in 70 days and 16 hours, skiing for 13 to 15 hours per day while carrying her supplies on a 265-lbs. sled and battling temperatures of -22 °F.

Captain Chandi is now visiting schools across the U.K. to share her story and inspirational message to push boundaries. At her hometown school, Chandi made a speech to students and presented an award to Simrat Soggi, one of the winners of her national school logo competition.

Princess Kate greeted Chandi, known by her nickname "Polar Preet," with a hug.

Princess Kate joined students taking part in activities related to Chandi's expedition and her preparation for it, including some examples of how she trained and the types of food she consumed. The royal removed her white blazer and put on a harness to drag a series of tires across the floor behind her, simulating how Chandi pulled her sled.

"I need to do some training," Kate said after the exercise, according to the Daily Mail.

Princess Kate and Captain Chandi then spoke to students about building resilience and mental well-being in all aspects of life.

Buckingham Palace announced Princess Kate's patronage of Chandi's inspiring expedition in October 2022, with the Princess of Wales voicing her support for the "extraordinary challenge" in an accompanying Instagram message. Chandi set out on the ambitious mission to inspire future generations to believe in themselves, push themselves and promote empowerment through the great outdoors.

Last winter, Chandi made history as the first woman of color to reach the South Pole alone and without aid, trekking 700 miles over 40 days, The New York Times reported. In recognition of her accomplishment, she was awarded an MBE in Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Honours List.

The Princess of Wales is a longtime advocate of the impact the outdoors can have on well-being and the life skills it nurtures, such as confidence and resilience. She is committed to promoting this to young people, including through her work with organizations such as the Scouts, of which she is joint President.