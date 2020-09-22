Kate Middleton Has a Mom Date at London Park as She Supports Families amid Coronavirus

The Duchess of Cambridge met parents in a London park to show support for groups and volunteers who have been supporting families' wellbeing during the COVID-19 crisis

Kate Middleton is continuing to support the wellbeing of parents and children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mom of three met with a set of parents in a London park on Tuesday to hear about their experiences over the past six months and to learn how other moms and dads have been passing along their best advice to cope in challenging times.

Kate, 38, who has focused a lot of her royal work in the last few years on the needs and wellbeing of families — especially young children — wanted to highlight the parents who use their time, experience and knowledge to support other families, whether as professionals or trained volunteers or through informal parent networks.

It was fitting that the meet-up was held in Battersea Park – Kate, who was casusal in a white shirt and dark pink trousers, believes that spending time in the outside greatly benefits the wellbeing of children as well as their carers.

Kate's visit came after a video call with some groups involved in peer-to-peer support of parents and families. During the chat, the groups shared news about their services and the impact that COVID-19 is having on families across the country.

During the call, Kate thanked them, saying, "Huge well done to all of you. I know there’s a big team of you out there in communities across the country. Both William and I hear about how vital these relationships are to families – they’re a real lifeline. So to you and your army of volunteers out there, a huge well done. I, like you, would love to see peer-to-peer support more embedded and celebrated in communities and society as a whole.”

Some of those involved in the meeting work directly with families to build trusted relationships and can provide a range of support, from practical advice and emotional support to assistance navigating public services.

Taking part in the outing were: Home-Start; Parents 1st; Island House Charity Community Parent Programme in Tower Hamlets, London; Better Start, in Blackpool; National Childbirth Trust; Applied Research Collaboration; Coram and Leeds Dads.

Last week, Kate and Prince William were out in London highlighting some of those trying to adapt to the new normal amid the pandemic.