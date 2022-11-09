Kate Middleton Joins Mom-and-Baby Group During Outing for Maternal Mental Health Alliance Patronage

Kate Middleton is tapping into her maternal side.

The Princess of Wales, 40, traveled to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon on Wednesday on behalf of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA), a U.K. charity of which she serves as patron. The mom of three came out to see the pivotal impact that an integrated system of holistic care can have for families navigating perinatal mental health issues and to learn more about how the facility is leading the way.

Princess Kate joined a mother-and-baby group during the royal outing, chatting with moms who benefitted from the integrated care system. Parents supported by two MMHA member groups — Home-Start and Birth Companions — were also present.

Both a charity and network, the MMHA is comprised of 120 organizations working to ensure that women, babies and families experiencing perinatal mental health problems receive the care and support they need. Kate's patronage weaves two of her main charitable focuses — mental health and the importance of early childhood development.

"The MMHA brings the perinatal mental health community together and makes change happen by combining the power of real-life experience with clinical and professional expertise," Kensington Palace said in a statement, adding that the collective's combined efforts are there for mothers before, during and after pregnancy.

Later Wednesday morning, Princess Kate joined psychiatry professionals, midwives and social workers involved in perinatal care at a roundtable to talk about meeting the needs of vulnerable mothers in the community, and how to improve in the future.

In May, the senior royal was announced as patron of the MMHA in a statement strategically shared during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

"We all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child's life can be hugely demanding. Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed by these early years," Kate said in a video message. "Around 20% of women in the U.K. are reported to experience perinatal mental illness. Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence."

"No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time," she continued. "It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they're able to share these feelings without fear of judgment and can access the information, care and support they need to recover."

Kate — who shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with her husband Prince William — added that she was "extremely proud" to become patron of the organization.

"There is plenty more to be done. And it's down to each and every one of us to support parents and carers, and all those who are raising children today," the princess said. "Because by ensuring that the next generation of children can thrive, we can help to build a stronger, healthier and more nurturing society which benefits us all."