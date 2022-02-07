Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Debut on Children's TV Show — and Reads a Special Bedtime Story!

Kate Middleton is taking her storytime skills to the small screen.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, is set to appear on a special edition of CBeebies Bedtime Stories, a popular British children's program that features a different celebrity reading a bedtime story each week. (Ed Sheeran, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Reynolds have all made appearances on the BBC show!)

Kate's episode, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 13, will also mark Children's Mental Health Week, which kicks off on Feb. 7. In a promo shot of her upcoming appearance, Kate is dressed casually in a pair of jeans and a sweater as she smiles from the set of the show.

The royal mom, who has had years of bedtime story practice with her own three kids — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — has chosen to read The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson.

The classic children's book ties into this year's Children's Mental Health Week theme: "Growing Together." In the story, a baby barn owl named Plop is frightened of the dark, but he's helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, family Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In a statement, Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children's and Education, said: "I couldn't be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels. It's such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years' Children's Mental Health Week theme. I can't wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I'm sure our audience can't either."

Supporting children's mental wellbeing is a vital part of Kate's royal work. She is also patron of the children's mental health charity Place2Be. Earlier this year, Kate announced the development of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which is part of the charitable arm she shares with her husband Prince William.

British Royals Visit Trinity Buoy Wharf Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate will travel to Denmark later this month for a series of events to highlight her foundation. During the two days, Kate will learn more about progress in the field from how things are done in the world-leading country, which Kensington Palace called a "beacon of best practice" for the Early Years.