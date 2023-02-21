Kate Middleton Makes Pancakes with Nursing Home Residents Following Her Red Carpet Outing at the BAFTAs

Kate Middleton went from the BAFTAs red carpet to the kitchen!

Just two days after dazzling alongside Prince William at the 2023 BAFTA Awards, the Princess of Wales stepped out on Tuesday to visit the Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough. Princess Kate, 41, met with staff and residents and hear how patient-focused care is at the center of the nursing home's work.

To mark Shrove Tuesday — the day before Ash Wednesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras or Pancake Day — the royal joined residents in a pancake making activity. And it's likely that the nursing home residents are in for a treat — Prince William recently praised his wife as a "very good" cook, and the couple have previously spoken about cooking and baking with their kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. During Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the couple shared photos of the children making cakes.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Slough. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

She also visited the nursing home's award-winning garden to meet with staff and volunteers.

Kate learned how the nursing home, which opened its doors to residents in 1980, is using cutting edge technology to enrich the lives of its residents, including an interactive sensory table purchased in 2020 as a creative response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a new interactive wall used to support residents with dementia.

While Oxford House Nursing Home provides nursing care for up to 34 residents, the organization also operates Oxford House Community Care, which provides support to enable people in the local area to reside safely and independently in their own homes.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Slough. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Kate is back to royal duties after lessening public outings last week while her three children were on a school break. During the time off, Kate and Prince William reportedly took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the set of The Rings of Power.

The Prince and Princess of Wales then hit the red carpet on Sunday at the BAFTA Awards, with Kate upcycling one of her Alexander McQueen gowns and completing her look with black gloves and statement, budget-friendly earrings. Inside London's Royal Festival Hall, the couple watched a special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.