Kate Middleton Makes Debut as Rugby Patron After Taking Over Role from Prince Harry

Kate visited Twickenham Stadium to meet players from the men's and women's squads as they prepare for the Six Nations Championships

Kate Middleton is officially the new royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

As speculated last week, Kate was given the patronages by Queen Elizabeth after the role was previously held by her brother-in-law Prince Harry. It marks the first of Prince Harry's former patronages to be redistributed to another member of the royal family since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior working royals and gave up their involvement with numerous U.K. charities and organizations.

On Wednesday, Kate visited Twickenham Stadium to meet England players from the men's and women's squads as they prepare for the Six Nations Championships as well as coaches and referees.

The royal also joined a training session taking place on the pitch run by head England coach Eddie Jones.

Earlier, her office at Kensington Palace released a new social media clip to celebrate her first day on the job. She said the two "fantastic" organizations "are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!" And she signed herself with a simple "C."

Kate, 40, is known for her athleticism, from playing tennis (as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, she's a fixture at Wimbledon) to taking on husband Prince William in yacht racing. She showed off her rugby skills during a 2017 trip to Paris, where she tossed a ball around with young players — in a dress and heels, no less!

Kate's new role also sets up a husband vs. wife sports rivalry in the Cambridge household, as Prince William, 39, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Pippa Middleton, Kate's younger sister, revealed to Vanity Fair in 2014 that rugby was a family-wide event growing up.

"Picture the scene. It's Saturday afternoon in the Middleton household. The atmosphere is heavy with expectation," Pippa wrote. "All eyes are on the television ... we're watching England play Ireland in the 1996 Five Nations Rugby tournament ... Rugby was a big thing in our family, and the focal point was international matches ... We'd plan our weekends around the matches ... If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he'd actually lost the game himself."

England Rugby was among the organizations to thank Prince Harry for his support in February 2021, when it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning to their royal roles.

In addition to the charitable positions that previously belonged to Prince Harry and Meghan, all of Prince Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages were returned to the Queen earlier this month amid the sexual assault lawsuit against him. They are also expected to be redistributed to other members of the family.

Established in 1895, the Rugby Football League is the national governing body for Rugby League in the U.K., – covering all forms of grassroots and the professional game, including women's and wheelchair rugby. The RFL is committed to managing, developing and promoting Rugby League, alongside delivering entertainment to its fans and improving the lives of local communities.