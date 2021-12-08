Kate Middleton Made a Subtle Tribute to the Queen at Her Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton brought lots of holiday cheer to her Christmas carol concert on Wednesday with reindeers, Christmas trees and plenty of holiday music surrounding Westminster Abbey!

Arriving in a festive red dress by Catherine Walker with a bow detail at the top, Kate added a special accessory to her look: a pair of sapphire and diamond fringe earrings from her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth's collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Art Deco-style earrings were the perfect tribute to Queen Elizabeth as they originally belonged to her beloved mother, the late Queen Mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101.

Kate, who has worn the special earrings on a few other occasions, hosted the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday to pay tribute to heroes of the pandemic. She was joined by her husband Prince William and other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

kate Kate Middleton and the Queen Mother | Credit: gg

The Queen, who carried out official duties at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, also found a way to support her granddaughter-in-law's holiday event. The monarch donated some Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to help decorate the Abbey. Wreaths were also donated by the Royal Horticultural Society and will be donated to local schools.

kate middleton and prince william Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty

The event, which is being filmed for broadcast, features carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside musical performances from Ellie Goulding, who sang a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Scottish singer Tom Walker, and "Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis, who sang "O Holy Night." William will also deliver a reading from Luke 2:1-7 during the service.

kate middleton Kate Middleton | Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty

In the program for the concert, Kate wrote: "We have lost loved ones, seen out frontline workers placed under immeasurable pressure, and we have experienced heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear.

kate middleton Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Alongside this, we have seen how communities have come together to support those most in need. And through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together."