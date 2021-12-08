Kate Middleton Made a Subtle Tribute to the Queen at Her Christmas Concert
The Duchess of Cambridge added the perfect royal accessory to her holiday look
Kate Middleton brought lots of holiday cheer to her Christmas carol concert on Wednesday with reindeers, Christmas trees and plenty of holiday music surrounding Westminster Abbey!
Arriving in a festive red dress by Catherine Walker with a bow detail at the top, Kate added a special accessory to her look: a pair of sapphire and diamond fringe earrings from her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth's collection.
The Art Deco-style earrings were the perfect tribute to Queen Elizabeth as they originally belonged to her beloved mother, the late Queen Mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101.
Kate, who has worn the special earrings on a few other occasions, hosted the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday to pay tribute to heroes of the pandemic. She was joined by her husband Prince William and other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
The Queen, who carried out official duties at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, also found a way to support her granddaughter-in-law's holiday event. The monarch donated some Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to help decorate the Abbey. Wreaths were also donated by the Royal Horticultural Society and will be donated to local schools.
The event, which is being filmed for broadcast, features carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside musical performances from Ellie Goulding, who sang a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Scottish singer Tom Walker, and "Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis, who sang "O Holy Night." William will also deliver a reading from Luke 2:1-7 during the service.
In the program for the concert, Kate wrote: "We have lost loved ones, seen out frontline workers placed under immeasurable pressure, and we have experienced heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear.
"Alongside this, we have seen how communities have come together to support those most in need. And through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together."
"In our roles, William and I are so fortunate to meet and spend time with phenomenal people across the country who day-in day-out support individuals and families. And over the past two years, we have been inspired by countless people who have brought their communities together through simple acts of kindness. This Carol Service is our small way of recognising the inspiring contribution so many of you have made. Thank you."