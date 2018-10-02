Kate Middleton Can’t Hold Back the Giggles at Little Girl on Her 'Best Royal Behavior'

Storytime just got the royal treatment!

For her first royal engagement back from maternity leave, Kate Middleton spent some quality time outdoors with a group of young students from St. Stephen’s School in London.

The royal mom of three sat down on a log next to the excited group of kids for storytime over a drink. And one little girl, Anwaar, put on a playful display in front of the future queen.

Kate watched with amusement as the 4-year-old cuddled up to her and attempted to drink from her purple cup without using her hands. Kate couldn’t help but laugh as the student threw her head back with the cup in her mouth and then yelled out: “More!”

Kate Middleton Kensington Royal/Twitter

Kate Middleton Kensington Royal/Twitter

Kate Middleton Kensington Royal/Twitter

Headteacher Simon Atkinson said the little girl had chattered eagerly all day about meeting “the princess.”

“It was clear that nothing was going to stop her saying hello!” he said with a laugh.

As mom to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis, Kate knows how to charm a group of kids. During Prince William’s charity polo match over the summer, the royal used the ultimate mom hack during George and Charlotte’s playdate.

“Kate is a fantastic mum,” an onlooker at the match told PEOPLE. “She was calm with the children.”

RELATED: The Boots Are Back! Kate Middleton Recycles Her 14-Year-Old Shoes for Return to Royal Duty

At one point, “She seemed to say to [George and Charlotte], ‘First to the polo field is the winner!’ ” the observer added. “She was trying to get them tired before they had to get back in the car to leave.”

During Tuesday’s event, Kate got down in the grass with a young student as they hunted for “mini beasts,” but they could only find slugs.

Princess Kate goes on a mini beast hunt at the forest school #royal #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton pic.twitter.com/YApaHRHxeL — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 2, 2018

Zoe Stroud, interim Head of Sayers Croft Forest School, said Kate “was lovely – although she said the only mini beast she managed to find on the hunt was a slug! But she did see a frog under a log.”

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

“She really gets what we are doing here and said she often takes her children on spider hunts in their garden, which they love,” he added. “They can spend hours out there.”

Kate also revealed that she goes on “spider hunts” with George and Charlotte in their garden “for hours.”

Kate recently took Prince George on his very first grouse-hunting expedition during a visit with Queen Elizabeth at her summer retreat, Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

PA Images/Sipa

Kate Middleton loves the life of royal country wife and mother — and that includes an enthusiasm for hunting. Ever since Kate and William set up their country home in the rural county of Norfolk in 2014, the couple has been hosting parties at the magnificent Anmer Hall and taking part in the annual shoots around Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate.