Kate Middleton Reveals Lip Gloss She Keeps in Purse in Rare Public Move (It's Super Affordable!)

Image zoom Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/Getty

Kate Middleton is known for her super small purses — and now royal fans know the royal-approved lip gloss that’s taking up valuable handbag space this summer!

During her outing at Wimbledon last week, the mom of three made a rare move by pulling a tube of gloss out of her straw clutch for a quick touch-up. The lip color was quickly identified as Clarins' Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Gloss, and all shades of the makeup quickly sold out on the brand’s website — not surprising given that the Kate must-have costs just $26.

The gloss — perfect for adding just a subtle hint of color for the perfect finish to a daytime beauty look this season — is luckily still available in a variety of colors at Bloomingdales, Lord & Taylor and Macy's. Kate is believed to be using the Rose Shimmer shade.

Image zoom

Kate is known for keeping her wardrobe affordable and recycling her favorite pieces — sometimes years apart!

Image zoom Kate Middleton at her 2011 royal wedding Chris Jackson/Getty

In the ultimate down-to-earth move, the Duchess of Cambridge famously did her own makeup for her royal wedding day.

“I heard that [makeup artist] Arabella Preston was called in by a mutual friend of hers and Kate’s,” her wedding planner Mark Niemierko told PEOPLE. “She’s had about three or four lessons with Kate at her private flat in Chelsea and has also gone, very privately to Clarence House. Arabella was suppose to be coming on the day as well but now she isn’t, because Kate’s comfortable and confident in doing it herself.”

Niemierko put this down to Kate’s “informal character” and simply wanting to “keep some normality” in her life.