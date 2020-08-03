Kate Middleton Remembers Her Great-Grandmother and Grandmother's Contributions as Red Cross Nurses

Kate, Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family celebrated the 150th anniversary of the British Red Cross

The royal family is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the British Red Cross.

Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth and other members of the family paid tribute to British Red Cross staff and volunteers on Monday as the charity marks its milestone year.

Kate personally thanked 150 outstanding staff and volunteers, who were nominated by the charity for their contributions to received a commemorative coin created specially by the Royal Mint for the anniversary. In her letter, the royal mom recalled her own family ties to the Red Cross, with both her great-grandmother Olive Middleton and grandmother Valerie Middleton having served as Red Cross nurses during World War I and World War II, respectively.

"Like you and many others, they are both part of the rich history of the British Red Cross, which is helping to ensure many people get the support they need during a crisis," Kate said. "In recent months, I have been deeply moved by the work you and your colleagues have continued to do throughout the coronavirus pandemic. You have all been doing an inspiring job supporting vulnerable people."

In 2018, Kate launched the Nursing Now campaign, aimed at raising the profile and status of nursing worldwide, so that nurses can make an even greater contribution at the heart of efforts to tackle rising burdens of disease.

"This campaign means a lot to me personally. My great-grandmother and grandmother were both volunteer nurses,” she said in a speech. “They would have learned first-hand from working with the Voluntary Aid Detachment and the Red Cross about the care and compassion that sometimes only nurses can provide."

Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra spoke to Anne Taylor, one of the recipients of Kate's letter, last week. Taylor, 87, first joined the British Red Cross's efforts in 1940 to support the charity’s work during World War II and has become one of their longest-serving volunteers.

Queen Elizabeth, who has acted as the charity's patron for over six decades, also sent a message of congratulations.

"Whether those involved in the Society are assisting people to return home from hospital safely, offering care and support in the aftermath of a disaster, volunteering in a shop, administering first aid or some of the many other activities the British Red Cross encompasses, their contribution is recognised, valued and greatly appreciated," the monarch, 94, said. "I send my heartfelt thanks and warmest good wishes to you all."

