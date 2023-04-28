Kate Middleton Lets a Baby Play with Her Handbag in Wales: 'I'll Come Back for It!'

Kate Middleton was in mom mode during her visit to Wales.

On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Aberfan in South Wales, where they took time to remember those who died in the town's 1966 mining disaster and greeted well-wishers who came out to meet them.

Princess Kate, 41, met Lucy, who was holding her 1-year-old son Daniel. During their interaction, the baby became fascinated with the royal's black handbag, holding and playing with it — much to Kate's amusement. She even let Daniel take the purse while she continued to say hello to other people.

Lucy told ITV, "I think she sympathized with how hard it is with children. She said, 'He can have it to play with, I'll come back for it!' like it was any other person in the street."

"I am just speechless," Lucy added. "It's typical him though. He's a bit of a hurricane, I wouldn't expect anything less!"

Friday's outing in Aberfan, where Prince William and Kate spent time at the Aberfan Memorial Garden and met relatives of the children who died in the tragedy, marked the second of a two-day visit to Wales for the royal couple just a week ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Prince William, 41, and Princess Kate have been building their understanding of the issues that Welsh communities face since they became Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth died in September. Those close to them say the couple is passionate about deepening their relationship with Wales and acting as ambassadors for its people.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and Prince William spent the day on Thursday with volunteers of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, who risk their lives keeping visitors to the nearby mountain range safe. They took part in training activities like rappelling, medical support exercises and a search dog rescue demonstration.

Richard Doyle of the Mountain Rescue team, says Kate and William were "confident" rappellers.

"They did really well, they were really fantastic. And it was nice to show them what we do," Doyle tells PEOPLE.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. MATTHEW HORWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Afterward, the royal couple headed to Dowlais Rugby Club — and grabbed some pizza at the Little Dragon Pizza Van to share with members of the local community. Prince William and Kate got 22 pies, including pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken and goats' cheese pizzas.

Peter Morris, the owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, who served the couple with colleague Shannon Stokes, tells PEOPLE, "The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children," referring to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

"Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," he adds.