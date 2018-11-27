Kate Middleton Was 'Left in Tears' at Princess Charlotte's Fitting for Meghan's Wedding: Report

Kate Middleton was said to be “left in tears” after a fitting for Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress ahead of Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding to Prince Harry, according to a new report in the U.K. press.

A source told veteran royals reporter Camilla Tominey of The Daily Telegraph, “Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional” — though just what upset her is unclear.

Several insiders have told PEOPLE that there was a notable amount of “stress” surrounding those involved in the wedding.

Still, a royal wedding guest previously told PEOPLE that Prince William “was in a jokey, wonderful mood” at Meghan and Prince Harry‘s private evening reception — and that Kate was in “great form.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sipa via AP Images

Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty

Although Kate, 36, and Meghan, 37, have made several joint appearances as part of the Royal Fab Four – and even attending Wimbledon for a girls’ day without their husbands over the summer – they’re “very different women, despite their similar circumstances,” a source told The Daily Telegraph. “Meghan is an extrovert, whereas Kate is quite shy.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Now, bigger changes are in store. Harry, 34, and Meghan — who are expecting their first child together in the spring — are moving into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, and out of Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Princess Kate live, PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday.

The news came shortly after it emerged that the two couples are considering breaking up their joint “court” in favor of separate offices.

With William one day set to be the Prince of Wales — and all that entails as heir to his father, Prince Charles — Harry and Meghan will want to forge their own path, so it’s a natural time to split up, insiders believe. (The palace had no comment.)

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith previously told PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.”

“Meghan has very strong views on what she is interested in and that may be what Harry shares, but not what William and Kate share,” she added.