Kate Middleton Leaves Kensington Palace as Prince William Attends Family Summit About Harry and Meghan

Kate Middleton is on the move.

The royal mom of three, who celebrated her 38th birthday last week, was spotted leaving her Kensington Palace home on Monday as husband Prince William is in Sandringham for an important family meeting to discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s shocking decision to step down from their senior roles. Kate looked serious behind the wheel on the rainy day, sporting a dark turtleneck under a tan coat while her hair was tied back, highlighting a pair of dangling earrings.

Kate’s outing comes as the royal family prepares to meet at Queen Elizabeth‘s country home of Sandringham, Norfolk, on Monday. The Queen has ordered Harry, his brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles to come together in a high-level meeting to “talk things through,” a source told PEOPLE.

The Prince of Wales will be traveling back from Oman to attend the summit. He arrived at the Middle Eastern country on Sunday morning to attend the “first of three days of official condolences” following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

The source recently told PEOPLE it is likely Meghan will participate in the discussion on Monday via phone, as she recently returned to Vancouver Island, Canada, where she and Harry spent the holidays together with their son Archie.

The unprecedented family summit follows a series of emergency discussions across the last few days and raises the prospect that a solution is in sight that will work for the Sussexes and the royal family.

“There is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” the source said.

“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” the source shared. “The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”

The meeting will be the first time the Queen, Harry, William and Charles have all been together since Remembrance Day weekend in early November.

A palace insider told The Mail on Sunday that they have “never seen the monarchy in such a bad state.”

In fact, the 93-year-old monarch reportedly found out about the bombshell news just minutes before the public.

“Despite the traditional setting, the queen is understood to have read the announcement on an iPad before watching coverage as broadcasters revealed the shock announcement to the country,” the palace insider told the publication.

The couple’s friend Tom Bradby has warned that should a suitable solution not be reached, the royal couple could give a “no-holds-barred interview.”

“I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit down interview and I don’t think it would be pretty,” Brady, a journalist who toured southern Africa with the royal couple for the emotional ITV documentaryHarry & Meghan: An African Journey, wrote for The Sunday Times.