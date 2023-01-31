Kate Middleton Secretly Launched a New Instagram Account This Month — All About the New Page

Kate Middleton is expanding her presence on social media!

The Princess of Wales, 41, quietly launched a new Instagram page earlier this month, making an account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Princess Kate created the center within her and Prince William's larger Royal Foundation in June 2021 to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of life and advance outcomes for a brighter society.

The page's first post was made on Jan. 19, and a scroll through the new Instagram page shows photos of Kate's related engagements so far this year, from a visit to Foxcubs Nursey to the inaugural meeting of the Advisory Group overseeing the Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate also starred in a video released on the new Instagram page on Tuesday, where she spoke about the lasting impact of the first years of a child's life.

"Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives," she said. "But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

She added, "Because by focusing our collective time, energy and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come."

The Shaping Us campaign, which began Monday, aims to "increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child's life" and bring scientific interest into "one of the most strategically important topics of our time," according to the Royal Foundation.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood

Raising the conversation, Princess Kate gave a landmark speech in London Monday, followed by the release of a claymation film that highlighted how babies and young children develop in response to their earliest experiences.

The royal took her mission on the road Tuesday, bringing the campaign to Leeds Kirkgate Market. There, she chatted with vendors about the early years and connected with members of the public who were out shopping. Children's and young people's interests are at the heart of life in Leeds, which is about 200 miles north of London. The city has the ambition to be the best place in the U.K. for children and young people to grow up.

Princess Kate also has a personal connection to the city — it's where her father, Michael Middleton, was born, and she has family ancestors in the county of Yorkshire.

Shirley Wainwright, 75, from Harrogate, Yorkshire, spoke with Princess Kate and told PEOPLE, "She said she was really looking forward to being here. She said she's got a massive family tree and that there's a lot of history around here in Leeds and is determined to come back."

After viewing a huge digital display of her Shaping Us campaign on display at the market, Princess Kate moved — slowly — through a crowd of excited shoppers surprised by her visit. Two mothers carrying babies caught her eye. Louise Keith, who had 8-month-old baby Sadie with her, tells PEOPLE, "We told her how Leeds is such a great place to bring up kids. Her campaign is a great initiative. It's good for people who need it. We are fortunate that we have a good community network around us, but it's good for those who don't."

Kate Middleton , the Princess of Wales. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Joan Dove, 75, from York, was shocked that Kate said she was pleased to meet her. "It's humbling when someone like her says that," Dove says. "I have seen about the campaign on the TV. She does a lot of work for children. She's so natural with people."

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood also released a video message from Kate on their new Instagram page, where she added that "by focusing our collective time, energy & resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference."