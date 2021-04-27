Prince William also spoke about his grandfather Prince Philip, who died earlier this month

Kate Middleton Bursts into Laughter After Golf Fail During Visit with Special Ties to Her Wedding

Kate Middleton is working on her golf swing!

On Tuesday, Kate and Prince William visited the Cheesy Waffles Project in County Durham, where they took turns at teeing off golf balls.

Although the royal mom took her time lining up her shot, she completely missed the ball on her first go — much to her own amusement and the enjoyment of those gathered. Kate, 39, threw her head back in laughter before taking another swing and connecting, which was rewarded with cheers from the crowd.

Prince William, 38, had better luck, goofing around a little by bending his knees before pulling back the golf club and hitting the ball.

Kate greeted people with an elbow bump as the couple made their way over to an arts and crafts table.

There, Prince William chatted with Evan and Lee, who both completed their Duke of Edinburgh gold awards, a project championed by Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at age 99.

William told them: "Do you know he was my grandfather? Sadly, he died a few weeks ago. He would have been so pleased that you got your awards."

Kate and Prince William are just two days away from celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, and the Cheesy Waffles Project has a special connection to the big day. The local youth project, which supports children, young people and adults with additional needs aged 7 to 35 from across County Durham, benefitted from donations from the couple's Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund in 2011.

