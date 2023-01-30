Kate Middleton Makes Landmark Speech to Kick Off Her Major New Campaign

Kate Middleton gave a landmark speech on the importance of the early years of a child's life at a reception in London on Monday.

The Princess of Wales, 41, is kicking off a busy week, which will see her launch the Shaping Us campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Prince William was also in attendance in support of his wife at the special reception at BAFTA headquarters in London.

"The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become," Kate said in her address. "This is why it is essential, to not only understand the unique importance of our earliest years, but to know what we can all do to help raise future generations of happy, healthy adults."

"Those involved in raising children today need the very best information and support in helping to achieve this mission – and this campaign aims to help do that too," she continued.

Kate went on to address those who have helped her in her royal work over the years.

"I want to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to so many of you in this room, for your ongoing work in this area," she said. "Thank you for the years of dedication and your unfailing determination to advocate for and improve the lives of the youngest members of our society.

"And thank you also to many of you in this room this evening, for your personal support to me in helping me develop my thinking and work on this issue over the years," she said. "As you all know, by building a supportive, nurturing world around children and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to generations to come."

In conclusion, Kate said: "As you all know, by building a supportive, nurturing world around children and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to generations to come. Because fundamentally healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future."

Over the weekend, Kate shared an open letter and a video announcing the new campaign.

"This week, I am delighted to reveal The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will launch a major new awareness raising campaign, highlighting the critical importance the first five years of our lives have on shaping the adults we become," the mother of three wrote.

Just like the Royal Foundation's Heads Together campaign, which focused on creating "an openness to talk about mental health, the Princess really wants this campaign to bring about change in the way that we think about and see the importance of early years. This is very much the start. And I think this is very much going to be a key focus of her work way beyond next week. And I'm sure it will be a golden thread throughout her working life," a spokesperson at Kensington Palace says.

Amanda Berry, Chief Executive of The Royal Foundation, and campaign champion, Rochelle Humes also gave speeches on Monday evening. A Q&A session between Eamon McCrory, Professor of Developmental Neuroscience and Psychopathology, University College London and Dr. Guddi Singh, pediatrician and health campaigner also took place.

Throughout the coming days, a series of events and initiatives will be outlined by Kate and the palace as they aim to increase awareness of the campaign.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The campaign will begin with the release of a short film, highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their earliest experiences.