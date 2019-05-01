Kate Middleton Steps Out for Kids' Mental Health Initiative — as World Awaits Meghan Markle's Baby

Kate Middleton‘s mission to help kids and parents facing unique challenges took a step forward on Wednesday.

The royal mom of three headed out to see a new London center that unites experts, helpers and families looking for aid with mental health issues. It marks a further development for the progress of the Anna Freud National Centre for Families and Children, which Kate has been supporting as she joins them in addressing the problems families face in the early years.

Kate, 37, went to visit the Kantor Centre of Excellence, which brings together leading practitioners in neuroscience, mental health, social care, child development, research and education, alongside young people and their families. By hosting everything in one space, the center is better placed to transform mental health provision for children and their families across the U.K., the charity believes.

She arrived in a green Emilia Wickstead dress paired with beige high heels and a matching clutch bag by Mulberry. Kate once again rocked her signature bouncy blowout, tucking her hair behind her ears to show off her "Kiki Classic" green amethyst and diamond oval drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

She was also shown the Pears Family School that combines mental health care and education, for children aged 5-14, who maybe unsuited to a mainstream school, in a setting in which a parent or carer joins in the classroom with their child.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of @AFNCCF, officially opens the Kantor Centre of Excellence in London. The new centre brings leading practitioners, researchers and young people together for the first time, to improve mental health services for children and families. pic.twitter.com/n7WI6AMot2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2019

The Anna Freud center, and its head Peter Fonagy, are at the forefront of Kate’s push to create a new framework for families and young people in the early years of their lives. She is looking at education, mental health services and support for families facing crises such as alcoholism and addiction.

Fonagy told PEOPLE earlier this year, “She’s extraordinarily serious about finding good solutions to the challenges of families with young children.”

In a statement, her office said that Kate “is keen to draw attention to the ways in which this charity is making progress in their work to lead a step change in children’s and young people’s mental health care.”

The charity’s work now reaches over one million children in schools as they work to reduce the burden of mental health difficulties that children can face.

“She’s very keen on children and keen that they should be happy,” adds Fonagy, who has also worked alongside Kate with her mental health advocacy through the Heads Together initiative. “Part of her interest in prevention is to make sure that she does things right in her own parenting.”

“She’s genuinely interested in how to make children’s lives better — and what parents and professionals can do to positively influence the lives of children,” he adds.

Kate also made a short speech about the impact of the work being down at the Anna Freud Centre.

“We are all here today because we care so much about transforming the mental health of children, young people, and their families,” she said. “I have learnt so much about early childhood development and the importance of support for parents through your work here at the Anna Freud Centre. This is something I really do care about.”

The royal mom added, “The ambition for the new Kantor Centre of Excellence is hugely inspiring. The bringing together of research, education, practice and policy, all in one place, will take Anna Freud Centre’s mission to the next level. It is testament to what can be achieved when people work together to realize a shared vision.”

Kate’s visit in support of children’s mental health awareness comes as the world awaits to birth of her sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s first child.

Meghan and Harry recently hosted Kate and Prince William, who visited Frogmore Cottage for the first time since the move following Easter church services at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.