Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Impressive Soccer Skills — in Sky-High Wedges!
From sailing to tennis, Kate Middleton is known for her athletic abilities — espcially while in heels!
To cap off a busy day in the region of Cambridgeshire on Thursday, Kate and Prince William stopped by Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse. The couple rarely turns down a chance to get competitive, so it was no surprise when they took turns kicking a soccer ball at a target.
Despite wearing a sundress and espadrille wedges, Kate took on the challenge — and she didn't hold back. She expertly kept her balance while swinging her leg back, connecting with the ball and launching it towards the target.
This isn't the first time that Kate showed off her sporty side in heels — she's played cricket, volleyball and field hockey in sky-high footwear before!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, wandered around the stalls set up for the fair, including stopping to sample chocolate and a special batch of beer brewed in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
Kate's footwear was actually her second pair for the day. During visits to the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum (where the couple viewed their first official joint portrait painting!) and East Anglia's Children's Hospice in Milton, she wore light blue heels that matched her clutch.
But it was another pair of shoes that had an unexpected connection to Sex and the City. For the couple's portrait, Kate chose Manolo Blahnik's Hangisi Green Satin 105 Pumps, the same pair of shoes that Sarah Jessica Parker's character wore in Sex and the City for her wedding to Mr. Big. However, Carrie Bradshaw opted for the heels, which feature a square crystal buckle adorning the pointy toe, in a different color as her "something blue" for the big walk down the aisle.
Kate also wears sentimental accessories in the painting. For her earrings, the Duchess of Cambridge wears pearl and diamond earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Given to Diana as a wedding present from Collingwood jewelers, the gorgeous pieces are now part of Kate's collection.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore another piece from Princess Diana's jewelry collection: her three-strand pearl bracelet, which Diana famously wore with her "Elvis" outfit.