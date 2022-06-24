This isn't the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge has gotten sporty in heels — she's played volleyball, cricket and field hockey in fancy footwear before

From sailing to tennis, Kate Middleton is known for her athletic abilities — espcially while in heels!

To cap off a busy day in the region of Cambridgeshire on Thursday, Kate and Prince William stopped by Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse. The couple rarely turns down a chance to get competitive, so it was no surprise when they took turns kicking a soccer ball at a target.

Despite wearing a sundress and espadrille wedges, Kate took on the challenge — and she didn't hold back. She expertly kept her balance while swinging her leg back, connecting with the ball and launching it towards the target.

kate middleton, prince william Kate Middleton | Credit: PAUL EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

This isn't the first time that Kate showed off her sporty side in heels — she's played cricket, volleyball and field hockey in sky-high footwear before!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, wandered around the stalls set up for the fair, including stopping to sample chocolate and a special batch of beer brewed in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

kate middleton, prince william Prince William | Credit: PAUL EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate's footwear was actually her second pair for the day. During visits to the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum (where the couple viewed their first official joint portrait painting!) and East Anglia's Children's Hospice in Milton, she wore light blue heels that matched her clutch.

kate middleton, prince william Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: PAUL EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

But it was another pair of shoes that had an unexpected connection to Sex and the City. For the couple's portrait, Kate chose Manolo Blahnik's Hangisi Green Satin 105 Pumps, the same pair of shoes that Sarah Jessica Parker's character wore in Sex and the City for her wedding to Mr. Big. However, Carrie Bradshaw opted for the heels, which feature a square crystal buckle adorning the pointy toe, in a different color as her "something blue" for the big walk down the aisle.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate also wears sentimental accessories in the painting. For her earrings, the Duchess of Cambridge wears pearl and diamond earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Given to Diana as a wedding present from Collingwood jewelers, the gorgeous pieces are now part of Kate's collection.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, 2022 by Jamie Coreth Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Jamie Coreth + Fine Art Commissions