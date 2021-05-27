Kate Middleton Makes Good on Promise to Wear a Pink Dress to Meet Young Cancer Patient

Kate Middleton kept her promise!

The royal met with 5-year-old Mila Sneddon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Thursday, months after Mila, who is battling leukemia, participated in Kate's Hold Still photography project. The two spoke on the phone in August 2020, when Kate learned that the little girl's favorite color is pink.

"I have to make sure I go and try to find myself a pink dress," Kate told her at the time. "Hopefully, when one day, hopefully, Mila, we'll get to meet, and then I'll remember to wear my pink dress for you."

"Yay!" an excited Mila exclaimed.

Kate made good on her word, sporting a color block skirt dress by Me+Em in sugar pink/bubblegum for their meeting.

Mila sported a light pink dress herself, complete with a faux tiara in her hair.

"I want to give you a big, squeezy cuddle," Kate told her. "I love your dress. Can you give it a twirl?"

In August, Kate spoke to Mila about her photo, called "Shielding Mila," which showed the little girl waving to her dad from the other side of a window. Mila and her mother, Lynda, had to isolate away from Mila's father, Scott, and big sister, Jodi, to protect Mila while she was receiving chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Mila greeted Kate on the phone by saying, "Good morning, Your Royal Highness."

Kate responded with a laugh, "Good morning. My goodness me, you're so polite, Mila!"

Later in the call, Mila told Kate: "I know all your kids' names."

Kate replied, "Do you? What are their names, can you remember?"

"Yes," Mila said, before rattling off Kate's three children's names: Charlotte, George and Louis.

"Yay," Kate exclaimed, adding, "Louis has gotten so big now, he's very quick running around and he's on his little scooter as well. He's very quick. I can't keep up with him!"

Kate, 39, also spoke to Mila and Lynda about the photograph, which showed Mila looking at her father from inside a window. She learned that the family is now reunited and living together again.

It was actually Lynda's mother who encouraged her to submit the photo.