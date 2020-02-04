Kate Middleton Just Wore the Perfect Valentine's Day Outfit (Check Out the Hearts)

Kate Middleton proves it’s never too early to dress for Valentine’s Day.

During her visit with Prince William to south Wales on Tuesday, where they met with rescue crews and volunteers at the local lifeboat station, the Duchess of Cambridge donned the chicest yet most simple ensemble for the outing.

Kate, 38, wore a puff-sleeved red Zara dress under a navy coat by Hobbs. To stay extra warm on the windy day, she topped off her ensemble with a red and ecru heart-print scarf by Shibani. For shoes, Kate opted for a pair of Stuart Weitzman Half N' Half Knee Boots. She was also carrying a Small Darley Bag in Hibiscus Red Croc by Mulberry.

The royal mom wore her hair half-up, which showed off her Woodland Oak Leaf Hoop earrings by Asprey. Kate also wore her customized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper, available online for $1,400, which shows the initials of her three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — alongside a trio of diamond stars.

In their time at south Wales, Kate and Prince William, 37, met members of the public at the popular seafront over looking Swansea Bay before heading to a quintessential British haven: an ice cream café. At Joe’s Ice Cream Parlour, they chatted with a group of local parents and caregivers about life in the area, which sits just west of Swansea.

The royal couple also discussed the princess’ survey on children’s early years, called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.” The survey was launched this month as the royal mom of three undertook a whirlwind 24-hour tour that also took in the Welsh capital Cardiff. Last week, it emerged that more than 100,000 had taken part in the month-long project.

The royal couple — who lived in North Wales for the first years of their married life — also went to the Tata Steelworks in nearby Port Talbot, the U.K.’s largest steel plant, employing 4,000 people. There, the pair took part in a discussion with company directors and trade unions before they spent time with workers in the plant’s Hot Strip Mill and in its Training Academy.

They ended the day seeing an initiative that supports young people who have faced tough childhood experiences and mental health challenges. Despite a proud industrial past, the area has been hit by ongoing economic challenges and deprivation after the contraction of the steel industry over the last 30 years.

It comes during an important few days for Kate as it is Children’s Mental Health Week, which is run by one of her charities, Place2be.