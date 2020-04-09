Kate Middleton Just Called Prince William Out for Eating All the Easter Chocolate at Home

Image zoom PA Images

Prince William better leave some Easter treats for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, conducted their first-ever full royal engagement via video call amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for and taught.

Towards the end of the call, the staff made sure to wish the Cambridge family a happy Easter, and Prince William assured them that they and their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who will turn 2 this month — will be celebrating with plenty of candy.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” he said.

Then Kate turned to her husband with a laugh and quipped, “You keep eating it!”

The couple sat side-by-side as they spoke with staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire, during the video chat.

The schoolchildren proudly showed the royal couple arts and crafts for Easter that they had made. Many of the kids also wore bunny ears for the occasion, to which Kate said: “We should have had our bunny ears on.” William then chimed in: “That’s a strong look.”

Easter will look a little different for the royal family this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Kate, Prince William and other members of the royal family won’t be joining Queen Elizabeth for their annual outing for Easter church services.

But in addition to lots of holiday treats, the couple and their children will likely celebrate the holiday with a traditional Easter egg hunt at home.

Outside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Easter in 2018, the Queen was presented with flowers by Madeline Carleston and Amelia Vivian, two girls whose parents work and live in the castle. Prince William and Kate, who was just weeks away from welcoming Louis at the time, told the girls that George and Charlotte had been on an Easter egg hunt on Sunday morning. Prince Louis is likely now old enough to take part in the search with his older siblings.

Kate, William and their three children are believed to be staying at Anmer Hall, which is about 110 miles north of London in Norfolk — and the country home makes a perfect place for an egg hunt!

It’s possible that Prince George and Princess Charlotte could have made their Easter church outing debut this year. They joined the royal family for the first time at Christmas this year, walking to church and even meeting gathered well-wishers alongside their parents.