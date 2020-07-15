Kate Middleton Jokes She Feels Like a 'Constant Feeding Machine' for George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have "bottomless pits," according to their royal mom

Kate Middleton's three kids have quite the appetites!

The royal mom joked that Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, are always ready for their next meal.

"My children have bottomless pits," Kate said during Tuesday's appearance on BBC Breakfast to discuss a new online education initiative called Tiny Happy People. "I feel like a constant feeding machine."

Cooking and baking are some of the ways Kate and Prince William, both 38, have kept their children entertained during coronavirus lockdown at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

"The children have been attacking the kitchen, and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," William said during a visit to a local family-owned bakery in June, adding with a smile that he was worried "about the waistline of the nation" amid lockdown.

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

During a rare interview with BBC in April, Kate and William opened up about homeschooling George and Charlotte in addition to how they're keeping the children busy during quarantine.

"The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how," Kate said. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

Image zoom Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

However, Kate also revealed during Tuesday's appearance that Prince Louis hasn't quite embraced the idea of social distancing.

"Louis doesn’t understand social distancing," she said of her toddler son. "He goes out wanting to cuddle anything, particularly any babies younger than him."

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte BBC

One of the parents who met Kate asked the royal how the lockdown period has been for her.

"It has been challenging – I think challenging for loads of people," she replied. "Some parts have been really positive – spending extra time with the kids and everything like that but it’s equally stressful. You're in confined spaces and having to homeschool, that was definitely a challenge. I always respected teachers before but now I have a newfound respect for them."

