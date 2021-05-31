Kate Middleton Jokes About Buying Prince William a Spider-Man Suit

"I'll see if it takes on the trend to Kensington Palace," Kate Middleton told one of her Hold Still finalists who dressed up as Spider-Man amid lockdown

Prince William may need to hone his spidey sense!

During a chat with a martial arts teacher who dressed up as Spider-Man amid lockdown to cheer up kids, Kate Middleton joked that she was going to buy a costume for her husband — something Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would undoubtedly love!

In a phone call recorded in the fall of 2020, Kate spoke with finalists from her Hold Still photo exhibit to find out more about the stories behind their photos. At the start of lockdown, friends Jason Baird and Andrew Baldock took to the streets during lockdown in the U.K. dressed as Spider-Man, using their daily exercise time to keep children smiling from.

The selected photo, which is one of 100 chosen for Kate's Hold Still exhibit and book, which highlights life amid the pandemic, shows Baird doing a backflip as children look on from inside a house.

"Thank you for sending in your photograph because there are some really emotive and really sad images and stories that we had," Kate said. "But this brought, you know, particularly to the judging panel, it was such a wonderful, positive image of community spirit. It was amazingly captured.

"And I hadn't appreciated at the time that you are a martial arts teacher so that gives it a lot of context as well."

Baird and his friend started dressing up for their daily walks because they wanted to spread a little "cheer."

"When we heard the news that we were only allowed for an hour a day, exercise and activities whether it was a walk or a run, it was a more a case of we wanted to try and cheer the kids up," he said, adding that children in the area were dressing up as Spider-Man and had signs in their windows saying "Spider-Man stop outside my house."

Kate said it was "very cool" and teased that she'd have to buy a suit for Prince William.