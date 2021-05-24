William and Kate — titled the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when they are in Scotland — are set to visit the college town where they met later this week

Kate Middleton Joins Prince William as They Step Out on Their Mini-Tour of Scotland!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are together in Scotland!

Kate, 39, joined her husband for the first of several days of outings on Monday. William kicked off the tour solo on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are titled the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when they are in the country, headed to North Lanarkshire to visit Turning Point, a leading social care charity, to hear about the vital support that's provided to people with complex needs, including addiction and mental health challenges.

During their visit, The Duke and Duchess also joined a video call with staff and service users from TPS' Glasgow Overdose Response Team (GORT), to hear how the service works to reduce drug related deaths by providing real-time crisis support for people who have experienced a near fatal overdose.

Over the weekend, William took part in various events, from visiting a social enterprise in Edinburgh, taking a new electric race car for a test drive and ceremonial duties in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

But now the royal parents will spend the week together touring parts of the country, including the island of Orkney and the town where they met and fell in love, St. Andrews.

They had scheduled a visit to Glasgow, but those plans have been shelved due to high COVID-19 rates in Scotland's biggest city.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a speech to the Church of Scotland meeting on Saturday, William talked about how he was going to be listening and learning as he meets people from various walks of life during his time in the country. He also spoke of the sadness of learning of the death of his mother Princess Diana while in Balmoral, but also warmly recalled how he met Kate nearly two decades ago in Scotland.