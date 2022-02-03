Kate Middleton Joins Prince Charles and Camilla on Rare Joint Outing (Without Prince William!)

The Duchess of Cambridge was taken to a cause close to her father-in-law's heart, highlighting arts and creative industries for young people

Kate Middleton is out with the in-laws!

The Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Thursday for an artistic morning.

The visit to the royal heir's Prince's Foundation in London's former docklands was a rare joint royal engagement. Kate last joined Charles and Camilla in February 2020 for an outing to a military rehabilitation center, but she attended alongside her husband Prince William. Thursday's outing marked a rare occasion for Kate to attend an outing alongside Charles and Camilla solo.

Charles, 73, wanted to take Kate, 40, to see the work of his Foundation as they share interest in and have a longstanding support of the arts and creative industries. Former art history student Kate is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A Museum and the Royal Photographic Society.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet students from The Prince’s School of Traditional Arts Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royals arrived at the Trinity Buoy Wharf and met students from The Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, who showed them their geometry and mosaic projects and then they spent time talking to photography and animation students.

They were then taken to the oldest part of the building, the Future Textiles Studio and Pattern-cutting studio, where Kate, Charles and Camilla (who is patron of the Royal School of Needlework) were encouraged to try their hand at working a sewing machine. The room, the old Hemp Store, was where London's dock workers made rope from the plant.

British Royals Visit Trinity Buoy Wharf Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

There were also graduates and young business leaders and from Charles's Modern Artisan project, which is a collaboration between The Prince's Foundation and YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, and the trio were shown the techniques behind traditional kilt production and silk smocking and demonstrate hand-sewing onto fabric.