Kate Middleton Recruits a 'Love Island' Alum, Athletes and More Famous Faces for Her Latest Instagram Post

The Princess of Wales recently launched Shaping Us, a new campaign to promote the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 10:45 AM
kate middleton
Kate Middleton. Photo: The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood/Twitter

Kate Middleton's new campaign for happy children is getting some help from a few familiar faces.

The Princess of Wales, 41, appeared in a new video shared on social media Wednesday to promote the Shaping Us campaign she launched this week as part of her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

"We often don't realize it, but many aspects of our lives today have their roots in early childhood," Kate said in the video.

Kate was joined in the video by several British celebrity supporters of the campaign, who she referred to as the Royal Foundation's "champions." This included podcast host and author Giovanna Fletcher, who hosted Kate on a special episode of her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020, and Love Island U.K. contestant Zara McDermott, who has since authored BBC documentaries about eating disorders and revenge porn.

Fletcher appeared after Kate in the video and stated that childhood experiences influenced "how we form relationships."

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton then told the camera that it also impacted "how we protect our mental health," and McDermott added, "how we learn."

Former England rugby star Ugo Monye, rapper Professor Green, DJ Jax Jones and England women's soccer captain Leah Williamson also appeared in the clip.

Kate then concludes, "Which is why our early childhood shapes the adults we become."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">kate middleton</a>
Kate Middleton. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood/Twitter

The video was accompanied by the caption, "You may not realise it, but our early childhood shapes everything from the way we form relationships to the way we cope with stress. Huge thanks to our Champions for spreading the message!"

The Shaping Us campaign aims to "increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child's life" and bring scientific interest into "one of the most strategically important topics of our time," according to the Royal Foundation.

The video comes after Kate launched an official Instagram account for the Royal Foundation on Tuesday, which included another video where she spoke about the lasting impact that a person's formative years can have on their later life.

"Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives," said Kate.

"But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton Takes Her Early Years Campaign On The Road

She added, "Because by focusing our collective time, energy and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come."

