Kate Middleton Wears Jewelry That Once Belonged to Queen Elizabeth in Tribute at Monarch's Funeral

Kate Middleton is showing her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, honored Queen Elizabeth at her funeral proceedings on Monday by wearing two pieces that once belonged to her grandmother-in-law. Princess Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey in the the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and four strand pearl choker with center diamond clasp, both from the Queen's personal collection.

Queen Elizabeth previously wore the striking choker for a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983, and the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings were a gift to the Queen for her wedding in 1947.

Kate recently wore the choker as well as the earrings for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021; she has also been recently seen in the pearl drop earrings at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. (The earrings are a favorite pair from the Queen's jewelry box that Kate has borrowed on several occasions.)

Princess Kate has paid homage to her grandmother-in-law through jewelry at several ceremonial funeral events since the monarch's death on September 8. The tributes began last Tuesday, when Kate wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings that once belonged to the Queen at the somber service marking the arrival of the monarch's coffin at Westminster Hall.

The Queen initially wore those earrings to her Silver Jubilee in 1977, and first lent them to Kate when she went to the Netherlands for her first solo foreign trip in October 2016, according to Lauren Kiehna, writer and. editor of The Court Jeweller.

Kate has since worn the earrings three more times: to view tributes in Sandringham on Thursday, to greet Commonwealth troops on Friday and for a Buckingham Palace lunch reception on Saturday.

In another royal rewear, Princess Catherine pinned the Queen's diamond and pearl leaf brooch to her black coat dress at a Westminster Hall service on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth previously accessorized with the pin during a trip to South Korea in 1999, The Court Jeweller reported.

Kate Middleton , Princess of Wales. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Kate also wore one of the Queen's signature jewelry pieces for Saturday's Buckingham Palace lunch reception: A three-strand pearl necklace that belonged to the Queen, Buckingham Palace confirms.

Kate Middleton attend a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace on September 17. Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla and more members of the royal family for the Buckingham Palace event, where they hosted governors-general of the Commonwealth nations who traveled to London for the late monarch's state funeral on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth lent and gifted jewelry to her female relatives through the years, memorably letting Kate wear the Cartier Halo tiara when she married Prince William in 2011.