Kate Middleton Delivers Her First (and Only) Speech of Caribbean Royal Tour

During the royals' second day of their visit to Jamaica, Kate Middleton made sure to stay focused on her primary mission of championing early childhood education around the globe.

"I truly believe we are on the cusp of one of the biggest opportunities for positive change in generations," she said in a speech delivered to faculty and staff at Shortwood Teacher Training College in Kingston.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, hoped to highlight the work of one of the country's leading colleges training teachers in early years education, so she and Prince William headed to the college, which is one of the first to offer training in early childhood education and is a leading proponent of the field.

"It is so wonderful to hear your ideas and enthusiasm for teaching and the hopes you have to influence the lives of young people," she said.

"Shortwood is obviously a very special place, with a proud history," she said of the school, which was founded in 1885. "Because, as you know, it has been supporting teachers and therefore the children of Jamaica for over one hundred years."

"It is when we learn how to form relationships, how to connect to one another, how to manage our feelings and emotions. It is when we learn to develop a sense of identity, belonging and worthiness," the Duchess noted. "And it is when we shape our values and understanding of the world we live in."

She continued, "That is why I am so passionate about early childhood. Because we are doing something much more than building healthy children. We are nurturing the children and the adults that they will become, the families they will build and the communities they will be part of."

And she made a point to recognize the members the teachers and future teachers in attendance for their role on "the front line of this vital work [playing] a crucial role in shaping our societies by positively impacting the futures of literally thousands of young people over the course of your careers."

Improving the outcomes of children in the first five years of their lives is one of Kate's keystone public projects, and this is the second time she has taken the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on to the international stage, following her trip to Denmark last month.

Shortwood College not only trains students to become practitioners and conduct research in early childhood education and care, it also offers professional development programs to the early childhood sector.

Shortly after arriving and being met by College Principal Dr. Claudette Barrett-March, the couple were taken to the John F. Kennedy Library for a discussion around early years in Jamaica and the College's research faculty.

After their discussion, they walked to the Practising Infant and Primary School to meet children and their parents. This school adjoins the campus and provides teacher training opportunities for students and is where the research undertaken by Faculty staff is put into practice.

Kate visited Shortwood directly after a meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who delivered a speech directly addressing anti-monarchy protests in the country, as well as the steps the government has been taking to remove Queen Elizabeth as Jamaica's head of state.

"Jamaica is a very free and liberal country and the people are very expressive — and I'm certain that you would have seen the spectrum of expressions yesterday," Holness said, referencing both the couple's warm welcome in Trench Town and the protests in the country's capital.

"There are issues here, which as you know, are unresolved, but your presence gives us an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, to be out front and center and to be addressed as best we can," he continued. "But Jamaica is, as you would see, is a country that is proud of its history and very proud of what we have achieved. And we're moving on and we intend to … fulfill our true ambitions and destiny to become an independent, developed and prosperous country."

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness (fourth left) his wife Juliet (third left) and government ministers with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The Independent previously reported that, despite the growing momentum of the republican movement, there was "some resistance from within the Jamaican Government" toward severing the relationship with the royals — including Holness's own position as a sovereign advisor in the Queen's Privy Council.

And in a conversation with PEOPLE on Tuesday night, one Jamaican hero — Chris Stokes, the real-life inspiration behind the 1993 hit film Cool Runnings — urged for a measured approach both during the royals' visit and moving forward.

"People talk about reparations and so on, which are worth discussing," he said, "but that should not take away from what you do in this moment we find ourselves in and what sort of future we seek to create."

Chris Stokes, Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate Middleton meeting with bobsleigh legend Chris Stokes during a visit to Trench Town, Jamaica on March 22. | Credit: Chis Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Noting that William, 39, and Kate, 40, "presented themselves with humility and graciousness," he added, "They knew a little bit more about us than we knew about them. They treated the entire situation with a great deal of respect which is important regardless of situation."