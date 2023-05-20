Kate Middleton Is Queen Bee in New Photo Taken at Home!

The Princess of Wales skillfully handles bees in an image released by her office on Saturday

By Simon Perry
Published on May 20, 2023 09:24 AM
Kate Middleton Shows Her Skills Handling Bees As Royals Mark World Bee Day DEK The Princess of Wales was pictured at home at Anmer, on the Sandringham estate, where she keeps some hives . Credit: Matt Porteous
Photo: Matt Porteous

Kate Middleton is giving royal fans something to buzz about!

The Princess of Wales, 41, skillfully handles bees in a new picture released by her office on Saturday.

The photo, which was taken by one of Princess Kate and husband Prince William's favorite photographers, Matt Porteous, last summer, highlights World Bee Day and the royals' own contribution to creating conditions for the insects to thrive.

The image was also shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, with a caption that began, "We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝."

"Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy," the caption concluded.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 13: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Since it's launch, in 2012 by the Royal Foundation in response to the London riots and to contribute to the legacy ideals of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coach Core has supported over 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate keeps bees at her home Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate, and even makes her own honey. She previously brought a jar from her collection along with her to show some schoolchildren when she visited London's Natural History Museum a couple of years ago.

"Would you like to try some? This came specially from my beehive," she said at the time, according to a report from the event. "Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?"

Beekeeping is a hobby she shares with her brother, James Middleton, who has spoken of his own interest in the activity.

"Many of you know I am passionate about dogs, but not many know I am almost as passionate about bees," he wrote on Instagram in August 2019. "I'm fascinated by the little creatures. From their waggle dance to the queen laying her own body weight in eggs a day… there's a lot to be said about these humble little creatures."

Elsewhere throughout the royal family, King Charles likes a spoonful of honey to sweeten his tea, while Queen Camilla produces her own honey from hives at her country home in Lacock, Wiltshire.

She became the president of Bees for Development in 2020, a charity that reduces poverty and improves biodiversity in over 50 countries around the world.

