Kate Middleton Is Channeling One of Princess Diana's Favorite '80s Styles — the Pie-Crust Collar!

Kate Middleton has been setting fashion trends since she first stepped onto the royal stage. Now, she’s paying homage to a trend Princess Diana made famous in the ’80s: pie-crust collars.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been rocking the classic style — with her own playful twist — during several recent outings.

Its namesake comes from the ruffled edges pastry chefs create using their thumbs. The style became popular in the 1980s and was a favorite of Princess Diana’s. She often layered the collar underneath a sweater or overcoat to accentuate the ruffles.

Image zoom Getty (2)

Image zoom Kypros/Getty Images

Kate, 38, has stuck to a more subdued collar with less frills in neutral colors.

She was first spotted in the look during her 2016 visit to Canada with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Image zoom Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The royal mom chose a knit, cream-colored frock accented by the high collar from French fashion house See by Chloé for an outdoor party with military families.

Last year, Kate opted for a simple white, pie-crust collar blouse underneath a light green Fjällräven Övik Re-Wool Sweater as she and William greeted well-wishers in the streets of Cumbria, a county in northwest England.

Image zoom Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

But more recently, Kate was spotted in the style during a visit to Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool in London. She paired a sleek, light-pink sweater with a teal overcoat and black skinny jeans.

She topped off her look with black ankle booties and her signature bouncy blowout.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Pie-crust collars are making a comeback outside of the royal family, too. British designer Alexa Chung featured the style in a 2017 collection and brands like TopShop and J.Crew carrying their own version.

This isn’t the first time Kate has channeled Diana’s style.

“I think she [Kate] has on occasion looked to Diana for inspiration, while being careful not to copy her,” Susan Kelley, editor and founder of fashion blog WhatKateWore.com, previously told PEOPLE.

Kate has especially honored the royal icon during anniversaries and other momentous occasions.

She gave a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law when she left the hospital with her first child, Prince George, in a polka-dot Jenny Packham dress similar to the gown Diana wore after the birth of Prince William.

On the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, Kate wore a floral Prada gown that echoed the dress Diana wore for a rehearsal of her wedding to Prince Charles.

Image zoom Tim Graham/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

