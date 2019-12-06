Kate Middleton Is About to Have a Rare Tiara Moment — but Which One Will She Wear?

Kate Middleton will be dusting off her tiara and adding a new regal accessory as she gets ready to attend the glitziest event in the royal calendar.

At the annual Diplomatic Corps reception, which will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace next Wednesday, the royal family traditionally wears their most glamorous regalia and for Kate this year, that will likely include her go-to pearl and diamond tiara and her new sash symbolizing her role as a member of the Royal Victorian Order.

The royal mom of three will most likely opt for her Lover’s Knot tiara, often referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, the sparkling topper has become a favorite of Kate’s over the years. With pearls hanging from diamond pretzel-shaped knots, the tiara was also a favorite of the late Princess Diana. More than a century old, the stunning headpiece was originally commissioned from the jeweler Garrard by Queen Mary in 1913 or 1914 and is a replica of a tiara owned by Mary’s grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse.

Image zoom John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

If Kate does choose to wear this much-loved tiara, it will be the fifth consecutive time she has done so at the annual event. It was last seen on Kate in June at the State Banquet to welcome President Trump to the U.K. It was at that same banquet at Buckingham Palace that Kate proudly debuted her blue sash bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth.

RELATED: Every Time Kate Middleton Has Worn a Tiara – See the Photos!

The Royal Victorian Order is a recent gift from the Queen to those who have served her and was established in 1896 by Queen Victoria. As most of the royal women wear their sashes at the diplomatic event, it’s highly likely Kate will wear hers. Add to that her Royal Family Order, a yellow badge which features a picture of the Queen, given to the royal mom by the Queen in 2018, it sure to be a very regal look.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

At last years event, Kate wore a off-white tulle dress by Jenny Packham that was adorned with sequins and crystals accessorizing with her favorite tiara and a diamond bracelet on loan from the Queen. She added her Collingwood diamond and pearl earrings, which used to belong to Princess Diana and pinned her yellow Royal Family Order to her left shoulder.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The much-anticipated white-tie gala has a guest list of approximately 1,000 people and is attended foreign diplomats and ambassadors based in London.