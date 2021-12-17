Both Kate and Prince William are present parents, friends say, from being there for school pickup to letting the children argue over what songs to play during breakfast

Kate Middleton 'Runs Things at Home with the Kids,' Says Friend: 'She Is Hugely Involved'

| Credit: Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty

In addition to preparing for her role as future queen, Kate Middleton is a hands-on mom.

The family has nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo to help care for Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, but Kate "runs things at home with the kids and the schedules," a friend tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

"She is hugely involved in every single part of their day," the insider adds.

Both Kate and Prince William are present parents, friends say, from being there for school pickup to letting the children argue over what songs to play during breakfast. They also prioritize time outdoors whether rain or shine, from family bike rides to visits to the beach in Norfolk.

"Kate likes to keep an ordinary life," a source says.

Kate said in a podcast last year that her favorite times with her family are "outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

Kate and Prince William, both 39, shared a glimpse at their home life in a video featuring their children that was released on their 10th wedding anniversary in April. The footage, captured by Will Warr, was shot in autumn 2020 in Norfolk. It shows the family of five walking up sand dunes on the beach, climbing trees and roasting marshmallows on an open fire.

And after the kids head to bed, Kate and Prince William wind down from the day in a relatable way.