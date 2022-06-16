"There is more we can all do," the Duchess of Cambridge said of supporting children in the crucial first five years of life

Kate Middleton Hosts Her First Roundtable with U.K. Politicians About a Cause Close to Her Heart

Kate Middleton led her first roundtable discussion with U.K. politicians on Thursday as she championed her royal work on early childhood development.

The royal mom of three urged that there is "more we can all do" to prioritize the well-being of children, whether it be directly helping a child or "by investing in the adults around them."

Kate, who launched her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year, said in a statement, "Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set the foundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society."

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, was joined by high-profile guests, including Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Health and Social Care and Education departments for the meeting at the Royal Institution.

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge hosts a roundtable with Government ministers and the Early Years sector to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Kate Middleton at her roundtable on the Early Years | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The meeting largely focused on findings by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which showed that 90% of people agree that the early years are important in shaping children's lives, but less than 20% recognise that the first five years of a child's life are crucial to their outcomes later in life.

"The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is a real appetite from the public to bring this issue up on all of our agendas. There is more we can all do — every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them — the parents, the carers, the early years workforce and more," she continued.

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge hosts a roundtable with Government ministers and the Early Years sector to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Kate Middleton hosting her roundtable at Kensington Palace | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"If we come together to raise the importance of early childhood development, we'll soon see that healthy, happy individuals make for a healthier, happier world, which is why every second we spend with a child, is an investment in our collective future."

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge speaks as she hosts a roundtable with Government ministers and the Early Years sector to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The research, conducted by Ipsos UK, found that 70% of people believe, like Kate, that the early years should be more of a priority across society and the majority of people (55%) recognize that a person's mental wellbeing is affected by their childhood experiences.

Kate and her foundation believe there is a "huge opportunity to shape the future of our society by focusing on the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hugs Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

The latest findings follow the Duchess's successful survey (taken by about 500,000 people) two years ago, which asked "5 Questions on the Under-Fives" and kick-started a conversation about supporting young children, their parents and carers and teachers.

"Although the majority of us agree that the experiences people have in childhood can have a significant impact on their future, a minority of Britons recognize the unique importance of the first five years of a child's life," said Kelly Beaver, chief executive of the polling company Ipsos UK.

Royal Family Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 5. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"These formative years are crucial in the emotional, social and physical development of every child and this critical new research, for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, provides the opportunity for society to ignite a discussion about how parents and children can be better supported during this period."