Kate Middleton Hosts Her First-Ever Royal Christmas Concert — in the Perfect Festive Dress!

Kate's parents and siblings, as well as other members of the royal family, are all in attendance

Kate Middleton is slipping into the role of holiday host!

On Wednesday, Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey (where she and Prince William wed 10 years ago!), accompanied by her husband and other members of the royal family for a Christmas carol concert.

Spearheaded and hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge and supported by The Royal Foundation, the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas community carol service pays tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate arrived in a red Catherine Walker dress with a festive bow detail and a pair of the Queen's earrings as she and William passed reindeer that were outside the Abbey as the couple made their way inside. Queen Elizabeth also donated some Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to help decorate the Abbey.

The event, which is being filmed for broadcast, features carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside musical performances from Ellie Goulding, who sang a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Scottish singer Tom Walker, and "Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis, who sang "O Holy Night." William will also deliver a reading from Luke 2:1-7 during the service.

kate middleton Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

It will later be aired on ITV and ITV Hub on Christmas Eve, "in aid of bringing everyone together," says Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning, in a release.

kate middleton and prince william Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty

While Kate and William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are not in attendance, the event is being attended by Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Zara and Mike Tindall and Kate's mom Carole Middleton and siblings Pippa Middleton and James Middleton and his new wife Alizee Thevenet.

princess beatrice Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Individuals who the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met and spent time with during their recent engagements and project work are also present, alongside those working in some of the key areas that their Royal Foundation continues to focus on. The congregation also includes armed forces personnel, young carers, faith leaders and guests who may be more vulnerable or isolated within society.

princess eugenie Princess Eugenie | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

In the program for the concert, Kate wrote: "We have lost loved ones, seen out frontline workers placed under immeasurable pressure, and we have experienced heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear.

"Alongside this, we have seen how communities have come together to support those most in need. And through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times. The importance of simply being together."

"In our roles, William and I are so fortunate to meet and spend time with phenomenal people across the country who day-in day-out support individuals and families. And over the past two years, we have been inspired by countless people who have brought their communities together through simple acts of kindness. This Carol Service is our small way of recognising the inspiring contribution so many of you have made. Thank you."

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall | Credit: getty

Kate hopes that the event will not only acknowledge the "unprecedented challenges" that people have faced but also celebrate how communities have come together since the start of the pandemic.

It will "represent a celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us," Kensington Palace adds.

kate middleton and prince william Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

She hopes it will remind people "about the importance of human connection and what it means, as families, communities and as a nation, to be together and to feel united to help one another through times of hardship or uncertainty," the palace says.