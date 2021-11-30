Kate Middleton Is Hosting a Special Holiday Event Next Month — and the Invitations Are Ready!

The Duchess of Cambridge is returning to her wedding venue of Westminster Abbey for a Christmas carol concert on December 8, Kensington Palace has confirmed

Kate Middleton is honoring the heroes of the pandemic with a special holiday event next month.

The Duchess of Cambridge will host a holiday carol concert at Westminster Abbey — where she wed Prince William 10 years ago, her office at Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

The concert, which will take place on Dec. 8, is supported by The Royal Foundation and has been set up to "recognise and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic," the palace says.

Kate hopes that the event will not only acknowledge the "unprecedented challenges" that people have faced but also celebrate how communities have come together since the start of the pandemic.

It will "represent a celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us," Kensington Palace adds.

It's likely that William will join his wife at the concert, but it's not yet known whether their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be in attendance.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kate shared a sneak peek of the invitations, which she appeared to be addressing from her desk.

And "it will be a moment for the nation to come together and look back on the past 18 months, to think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to remember the positives: people and organisations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others," the palace adds.

"Inspirational individuals from across the U.K." — from those involved in grassroots activities and volunteers and teachers — will be there alongside those working in the key areas that Princess Kate supports, such as promoting the importance of mental health, supporting families and driving awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years.

She hopes it will remind people "about the importance of human connection and what it means, as families, communities and as a nation, to be together and to feel united to help one another through times of hardship or uncertainty," the palace says.

Among the guests will also be people who have felt vulnerable and isolated during the last 18 months.

In addition to traditional carols, led by the famous Westminster Abbey choir, the palace promises there will be musical performances by a variety of guests, blending traditional elements with an inclusive feel to encompass people of all faiths and those with none.

