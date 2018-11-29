Kate Middleton Says She's 'So Bad' at This Skill: 'I Have to Make Sure My Children Are Better!'

Ciao, Kate Middleton!

While greeting well wishers at Leicester University on Wednesday, Kate revealed that she hopes her three children – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months – don’t inherit her foreign language skills, according to a video shared to Instagram by Greta Tamošaitytė.

One fan in the crowd told the 36-year-old royal that she was from Italy. “It’s very nice to see you. I should be saying, ‘Ciao!’ ” Kate responded after pausing for a second to think of the correct word. She quickly adding that her Italian was “so bad.”

“I have to make sure my children are better than me, that’s my aim,” Kate told the woman.

Kate and Prince William‘s kids are certainly on the right track. Prince George is already learning French at his school, Thomas’s Battersea. In addition, the children’s nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo is from Spain, so both George and Charlotte have picked up some of her native language as well.

Although Kate didn’t perfect the Italian language, she did live in Florence for several months during her gap year in 2000.

Kate was excited to gush about her children during her joint visit with William to Leicester.

“They’re doing well, thank you,” she told a fan who asked about the little royals in a video shared by Harry_Meghan_Updates on Instagram. “They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.”

Kate continued, “And Louis’ getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy.”

Kate and William also received some special gifts for their three children: tiny Leicester City Football Club team uniforms in personalized boxes.

“They’ll be fighting over the Leicester and Aston Villa kits,” joked William, who is an avid fan of the latter. “That’s very kind, that’s brilliant.”