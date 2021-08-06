Kate Middleton's Portraits of Holocaust Survivors Are Being Featured in a Poignant Display

Last year, Kate invited two survivors to Kensington Palace so she could capture their images alongside their grandchildren

Kate Middleton's moving portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families are part of a new museum display honoring their legacy.

The Imperial War Museum London opened Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors on Friday, featuring 50 contemporary portraits of Holocaust survivors and their families.

"While offering a space to remember and share their stories, these portraits are a celebration of the rich lives they have lived and the special legacy which their children and grandchildren will carry into the future," according to the museum.

Kate, 39, said she was "honoured" to be part of the exhibition. Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge invited two survivors to Kensington Palace so she could capture their images alongside their grandchildren.

Kate paid tribute to the "life-affirming" stories of those she met and says she is honored to help tell their stories for future generations. With that theme in mind, Steven Frank was pictured alongside his granddaughters Maggie and Trixie Fleet, and Yvonne Bernstein appears in a photograph with her granddaughter Chloe Wright.

The royal said, "The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever lay heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often through the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people flourish. Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet."

"They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through," she added. "Their stories will stay with me forever. Whilst I have been lucky enough to meet two of the now very few survivors, I recognize not everyone in the future will be able to hear these stories first hand. It is vital that their memories are preserved and passed on to future generations, so that what they went through will never be forgotten."

Kate also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the photography session. In photos, the royal is seen smiling and chatting with Bernstein and speaking with Frank and his granddaughters.

Other photographers featured in the exhibit include Frederic Aranda, Sian Bonnell, Jillian Edelstein, Arthur Edwards, Anna Fox, Joy Gregory, Jane Hilton, Tom Hunter, Karen Knorr, Carolyn Mendelsohn, Simon Roberts, Michelle Sank and Hannah Starkey.