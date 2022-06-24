Kate Middleton Asks to Hold 4-Month-Old Baby Girl on Royal Outing

The mom of three has admitted to feeling "broody" around babies while on royal duty

Kate Middleton can't resist a royal cuddle!

Kate and husband Prince William visited the Cambridgeshire County Day on Thursday as they strolled around the Newmarket Racecourse and met with locals. During the outing, the Duchess of Cambridge spotted a baby and went over to say hello.

The royal mom of three, 40, asked to hold 4-month-old Norah as she spoke to her mother Marianne Provoost, who traveled from the Netherlands to watch the races. Kate told her, "I love babies," according to Hello!

Prince William, who celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this week, watched as his wife cooed over the baby.

As Kate handed the little girl back to Provoost, she told Kate, "Enjoy your day and enjoy your children."

Earlier in the visit, Kate smiled as she greeted a baby wearing a bucket hat.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William during a visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Being around babies and toddlers poses an occupational hazard for Kate! She has admitted in the past that she feels "broody" after meeting with young children.

"Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?" Prince William joked last month when the couple visited a Scottish class where students were learning about empathy by observing an infant — A.K.A. their "tiny teacher," Saul!

kate middleton Kate Middleton | Credit: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark in February, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen.

"It makes me very broody," Kate shared. "William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.' "

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince Louis | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Earlier on Thursday, Kate met a number of children during the couple's visit to East Anglia's Children's Hospice in Milton.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gets her palm painted by Willow Bamber during a visit to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) in Milton Kate Middleton | Credit: BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During the visit, Kate added her hand print to a canvas. Willow Bamber, 8, helped paint the royal's hand with a brush — and Kate sweetly told the young girl, "Don't be shy!"

Willow, grinning ear to ear, then helped press Kate's hand onto the canvas to cheers from those watching.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receive a bunch of flowers from a child during a visit to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice in Milton Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate, both 40, toured the hospice, which was opened by Princess Diana on August 1, 1989.

They also met with children, young people and families who use services through EACH.