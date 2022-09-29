Kate Middleton Holds Solo Audience at Windsor Castle, Welcoming Members of the Royal Navy

The new Princess of Wales is sponsor of the HMS Glasgow, a modern battleship currently being constructed in Scotland

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 01:24 PM
kate middleton
Photo: Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton is back to work.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, hosted her a solo audience at Windsor Castle on Thursday. The senior royal welcomed the Royal Navy Ship's Company of HMS Glasgow, a modern battleship that's currently being constructed in the Govan district of Glasgow, Scotland. At the Windsor audience, Princess Kate spoke to company members about how construction is going and their experiences serving in the Royal Navy.

Queen Elizabeth tapped Princess Kate as sponsor of the HMS Glasgow in June 2021, which Prince William announced in a speech at the shipyard last summer. The patronage promises that the Kate will have a longstanding "strong and enduring personal connection to the vessel and her crew, often supporting milestones, events and deployments," her office at Kensington Palace said at the time.

In his remarks at the naval yard, William, 40, said, "My family's affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. He would have been fascinated and very excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">kate middleton</a>
Kensington Palace

"Today, I'm very pleased to announce that my family's connection with Type 26 will endure for many years to come," he continued. "Her Majesty the Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as Sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside — HMS Glasgow. I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Royal Navy said the inspiring vessel is a "a fast, adaptable, future-proofed ship" set to hit the seas in the "the mid-2020s."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">kate middleton</a>
Kensington Palace

"HMS Glasgow is the first in a new generation of cutting-edge frigates called the City-class, exceptional ships designed to adapt and to deliver manpower and capabilities to meet every challenge," the British military branch said in a statement.

The craft's flight deck will have ample room for the large Chinook helicopters of the Royal Air Force, and the loading bay is designed for quick deployments.

"The result? A frigate empowered to adapt to changing missions, from disaster relief and humanitarian aid operations to embarking military forces or supporting diving operations," the Royal Navy said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The audience marks Kate's second engagement of the week, having visited Wales with her husband Prince William on Tuesday. The significant trip was the couple's first visit to the country since King Charles III officially named them the Prince and Princess of Wales the day after the Queen's death.

Locals told PEOPLE that William and Kate made a lasting impression on everyone they met. Rev. Steven Bunting, who hosted the couple at St. Thomas's Church in Swansea, opened up about the royals' "remarkable" way of making time for everyone.

"It was remarkable. The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to everyone in the building — young and old," he says. "They are clearly committed to listening to the stories of the people in Wales. They were incredibly interested in everybody."

"You try to stick to a certain plan, but they were having none of it," he adds of guiding them around the bustling site. "They were having none of it and wanted to speak to everyone."

Related Articles
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George Is Mastering a Relatable Childhood Milestone
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the European Marine Energy Centre on May 25, 2021 in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland
Kate Middleton Just Got a New Job from the Queen — and Prince William Announced It!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William Reveals He's Learning Welsh as He Steps Into New Role as Prince of Wales
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales
Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Kate Middleton Shares What George, Charlotte and Louis Were Curious About Before Queen's Funeral
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out Following Queen's Funeral to Thank Staff and Volunteers
The Prince and Princess of Wales smile to members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales, where they are meeting representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Wales for First Time as Prince and Princess of Wales
In this picture released by Clarence House, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) take part in a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial on May 8, 2020 near Crathie, United Kingdom. During the event the Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall placed flowers at the memorial
King Charles Makes Major Change to Royal Family's Social Media Profiles as Mourning Officially Ends
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Wears Camo in Visit to Charity That Previously Was Championed by Prince Philip
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sports Camo in Role She Inherited from Father-in-Law Prince Philip
Princess Anne, Princess Royal walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022, in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
How Princess Anne's Style Honors Mother Queen Elizabeth's Legacy of 'Being a Woman in a Man's World'
Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Windsor Guildhall to thank volunteers and operational staff involved in her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 22, 2022 in Windsor, United Kingdom.
Kate Middleton Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Looking Down on Us' When 5 Rainbows Appeared Over Balmoral
Prince William and Princess Catherine visit troops
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral
From left: The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex leaving the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.
Why Wasn't Prince Louis, 4, at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Alongside Siblings George and Charlotte?
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Says George, Charlotte and Louis Are Making 'New Friends' at School