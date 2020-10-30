One of Kate Middleton's Hand-Chosen Photos Has Been Made Into a Poignant Mural

Kate Middleton's Hold Still photo project is officially bigger than ever.

The royal spearheaded a team that hand-selected 100 images for her special photo exhibit with the National Portrait Gallery showing life amid the coronavirus pandemic, and one picture was made into a giant mural in Manchester. The mural shows frontline worker Melanie in full medical gear, including a face mask, glasses, gloves and scrubs as she looks into the camera. A colleague, Johannah Churchill, took the photo in March.

A hand-painted mural of the portrait now adorns a building in Manchester, and a video by the National Portrait Gallery showing how the art came to be is shown to passersby.

In addition to the final 100 photos being displayed in an online exhibition, there are 112 Hold Still community sites on display in 80 towns and cities around the U.K. — aiming to bring the stories of people and families to life in their home communities. The community exhibition will see the portraits exhibited for four weeks on billboard sites such as at bus stops and outside train stations.

On Tuesday, Kate and Prince William's social media pages highlighted photos of the community exhibition — with some of their real-life subjects seeing themselves on display.

Kate and Prince William, both 38, stepped out last week to see the photos displayed around London themselves. They also met with some of the photographers and subjects to hear about their experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched by the Duchess of Cambridge in May in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, Hold Still invited people of all ages to send in a photographic portrait that they had taken during lockdown in an effort to capture the story of the people at this unique and challenging time.