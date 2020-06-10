Kate Middleton Hired a New Royal Right-Hand Woman During Lockdown

It took Kate several months to decide who to hire in the vital position after Catherine Quinn stepped down as her private secretary

Kate Middleton just added a new member to her royal inner circle.

Hannah Cockburn-Logie has been hired as the Duchess of Cambridge's new private secretary, according to her LinkedIn profile. Cockburn-Logie started the role this month, and she'll be heavily involved in helping Kate plan and schedule her appointments as well as accompany her during her engagements after lockdown requirements have been lifted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cockburn-Logie is no stranger to Kate and Prince William. She accompanied the royal couple on their 2016 tour of India and Bhutan, which she led and organized. She also worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for nearly 20 years, rising to the position of Head of Political and Bilateral Relations, India. Along the way, she was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to the U.K.-India relationship after Kate and William's tour as well as an MVO (Royal Victorian Order) for her work leading Queen Elizabeth's visit to Slovenia in 2018.

Image zoom Kate Middleton

Image zoom Kate Middleton visits Bhutan in 2016 Samir Hussein/WireImage

It took Kate, 38, several months to decide who to hire in the vital position after Catherine Quinn stepped down as her private secretary after two years. Quinn played a big part in helping the Duchess of Cambridge with her "early years" project, which aimed to steer children away from addiction and crime.

Image zoom Catherine Quinn and Kate Middleton Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kate's royal engagements have been limited to phone calls and video chats over the past three months. Most recently, she embarked on a virtual tour of a treatment center run by one of her key charities to learn more about the rise in addictive behavior during the COVID-19 crisis.

"When things get back to normal, I'd love to come and say hello to the team and everyone down there as well," Kate said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!