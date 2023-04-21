Kate Middleton Hints at Royal Coronation Outfit, Chats About Her Favorite Cocktails with Alison Hammond

The This Morning host recalled meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales and shared fun details she learned about Kate Middleton

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 21, 2023 02:20 PM
Alison Hammond, Kate Middleton, Prince William
Photo: Alison Hammond/Instagram

Alison Hammond got a few secrets out of Kate Middleton, including what she will be wearing for King Charles' upcoming coronation.

The This Morning host, 48, said she met Kate and Prince William when the couple visited Birmingham on Thursday to celebrate the area's diverse cultures and creative industries — and she even had a chance to ask the Princess of Wales about her coronation outfit.

"I said, 'What are you wearing for the coronation?'" Hammon recalled on the show. "Cause I said to her, 'I'm feeling like you're gonna wear blue.'"

"She was like, 'There is a hint of blue.' So I was like, fantastic!" Hammond said.

Hammond said Princess Kate, who wore a red collared tie dress, "made a beeline for me" at the event and the pair got to talking about topics like cocktails and dinner.

The Great British Bake-Off host noted that Princess Kate "said she liked spicy cocktails but doesn't like sweet ones or anything like that."

Hammond shared the royal also has a preference for "spicy food," adding that she invited Kate over to her house for "a big Jamaican dinner."

"I said, 'Next time you're in Birmingham, come over to my house, I'll cook for you,'" Hammond said. She was like, 'I'll definitely come,' I was like, 'Really? This is the best day ever.' "

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre during their visit to Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Hammond noted that she even overheard the couple "arguing" over her at one point.

She said, "When we went upstairs because I said I want to have a selfie, [Prince William] was there talking to Kate, he was saying, 'Kate, Alison supports Aston Villa, she's my best friend and she has asked us to go to dinner.' Then Kate goes, 'I know, she's already asked us to go to dinner.' "

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave after meeting future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector at an event in The Rectory during their visit to Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Hammond also shared her excitement in an Instagram post on Thursday, which showed a selfie of her next to William, 40, and Kate, 41, at the Jewellery Quarter.

"These two are Everything !! @princeandprincessofwales Thanks for popping by in birmingham," she captioned the photo. "Next time dinner at my place ! I'll let you know full story tomorrow on @thismorning 👑."

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account responded, "Always fun Alison, it's always fun! ❤️"

