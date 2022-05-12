Student Jack Baird said Kate was "thrilled" to get the answer right

Kate Middleton 'Thrilled' to Help Student Solve Crossword Puzzle — with Clue About the Queen!

Kate Middleton's royal knowledge was put to the test during her visit to Scotland.

Prince William and Kate visited the University of Glasgow campus on Wednesday, where they spent time meeting many of the students who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Jack Baird, 21, was able to grab Kate's attention by waving a copy of a crossword puzzle from the May 2 issue of The Times, asking for her help in answering a question about the royal family. The elusive answer to seven down was another name for the "sovereign's annual allowance," and Kate held the paper to get a better look at the question.

"It was two words of five and four letters," the student later told The Times. "I couldn't get the second word. I gave it to Kate and asked her as I'm sure she would have known. And she said it was 'Civil List.' "

"She was very excited. It didn't look like she was going to get it for a moment. I'm really chuffed. I'm going to frame it. She looked thrilled. I think she thought, 'I wouldn't live this down if I get this wrong.' "

Kate Middleton Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Baird's chance to ask for crossword help was completely unexpected, as he had no idea Kate and Prince William were on campus.

"I'd been studying in the library for exams and saw a group of people out here and wondered what was going on," he said.

So many students gathered to see Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, that the couple later posted on social media apologizing for not getting to everyone.

"So many students! Sorry if we missed you," their office said along with a video of the walkabout.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started their visit to Scotland by stopping by St. John's Primary School, where young students are learning about empathy by observing an infant — A.K.A. their "tiny teacher," Saul!

"Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?" Prince William joked about Kate.

It seems William was right to worry — before the end of their visit, Kate was holding 10-month-old Saul in her lap as they looked through a book.

The Duchess of Cambridge with P3 pupils during a visit to St. John's Primary School, Port Glasgow Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

They also visited the Wheatley Group to hear about how the organization is tackling homelessness in the community, where their children were on their mind as they met a 4-year-old boy named Jason.

When Jason showed the couple his Spider-Man and Hulk toys, Kate revealed that he shared an interest with the youngest of their three children, Prince Louis, who is also 4.