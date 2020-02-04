Kate Middleton Bundled Up with the Perfect Valentine’s Day Accessory, and We Found a $16 Lookalike

Wear your heart on your scarf

By Kami Phillips
February 04, 2020 05:42 PM
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Excited for Valentine’s Day? You’re not alone! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out alongside husband Prince William for a visit to South Wales, and by the look of her very festive ensemble, it seems Kate Middleton is just as ready as you are.

For their visit, Kate opted for a bold red midi dress from Zara, which she layered under a military-style navy coat by Hobbs. To accessorize, Kate carried a red Small Darley Bag by Mulberry and wore a pair of black Stuart Weitzman boots. And to top it all off, she added a $121 red-and-white heart-print scarf by Shibani, proving it’s never too early to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Of course, like everything else Kate wears, her exact scarf is already sold out and only available for pre-order. If you’re looking to get your hands on a similar style ahead of February 14, you’re in luck: We’ve found the cutest dupe for just $16 on Amazon. (Hello, free two-day delivery for Prime members!)

This adorable heart-print scarf from Lina & Lily is available in beige with pink hearts or pink with white hearts. Made from a super soft and lightweight polyester material, this infinity-style scarf can be worn in a multitude of ways, including a single loop, double loop, or pull-through style. You can wear it bundled up on a cold day just like Kate or wear it open over lightweight tank tops and tees come spring.

For such a great price, we wouldn’t blame you if you bought one of each! Shop the royally inspired Valentine’s Day accessory below.

Buy It! Lina & Lily Loving Hearts Print Infinity Scarf, $15.99; amazon.com

