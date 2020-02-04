Kate Middleton Bundled Up with the Perfect Valentine’s Day Accessory, and We Found a $16 Lookalike

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Excited for Valentine’s Day? You’re not alone! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out alongside husband Prince William for a visit to South Wales, and by the look of her very festive ensemble, it seems Kate Middleton is just as ready as you are.

For their visit, Kate opted for a bold red midi dress from Zara, which she layered under a military-style navy coat by Hobbs. To accessorize, Kate carried a red Small Darley Bag by Mulberry and wore a pair of black Stuart Weitzman boots. And to top it all off, she added a $121 red-and-white heart-print scarf by Shibani, proving it’s never too early to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Of course, like everything else Kate wears, her exact scarf is already sold out and only available for pre-order. If you’re looking to get your hands on a similar style ahead of February 14, you’re in luck: We’ve found the cutest dupe for just $16 on Amazon. (Hello, free two-day delivery for Prime members!)

This adorable heart-print scarf from Lina & Lily is available in beige with pink hearts or pink with white hearts. Made from a super soft and lightweight polyester material, this infinity-style scarf can be worn in a multitude of ways, including a single loop, double loop, or pull-through style. You can wear it bundled up on a cold day just like Kate or wear it open over lightweight tank tops and tees come spring.

For such a great price, we wouldn’t blame you if you bought one of each! Shop the royally inspired Valentine’s Day accessory below.

