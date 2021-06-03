Kate Middleton Hears the Emotional Story Behind a Hospital Ward Staffer's COVID-19 Photo

On the day the image was taken, Gimba learned that her mother in Nigeria had fallen ill — but she refused time off work

Kate Middleton is sharing the story behind an emotional photo.

Over the past year, the Duchess of Cambridge has spoken to many of the 100 finalists who shared their experiences of life during COVID-19 lockdown in the U.K. by submitting an image to her Hold Still photography project. In a new YouTube video released Thursday, Kate chats with hospital ward host Gimba about a photograph of her eating a lunch of chicken and rice at work — after learning upsetting news about her mother.

On the day the image was taken, Gimba learned that her mother in Nigeria had fallen ill and been rushed to hospital. She was unable to fly home because of travel restrictions during the pandemic — but Gimba declined to take any time off from work, saying: "I have to feed my patients."

"It was hard, but it's a job I love to do because the patients need us," Gimba told Kate over the phone.

The royal replied, "I bet you made their day feel that little bit brighter, Gimba."

Kate learned that Gimba has worked at the hospital for nearly 20 years and prepares meals to patients, from Caribbean dishes to Chinese food.

"So it's different, different," Gimba explained.

Kate replied, "Well, food nurtures the soul, doesn't it?"

The photo was taken by Gimba's friend Hassan.

"He told me that they selected my picture, and you love my picture. They called me, told me, so I was so happy," Gimba said. "I'm very grateful. Thank you so much."

Kate responded, "It's lovely to see the resilience and that glimmer of hope that you showed, the sort of enjoyment of the simple things because I think we all sort of really hunkered down and really relished in the simple pleasures.

"And I love the gentle smile on your face, despite it being a really hard day for you," she continued. "And how much, obviously, you're enjoying your lunch."

Kate's phone calls with Hold Still finalists have been shared on her shared YouTube channel with husband Prince William over the past month. The first call was with 4-year-old Mila about her photo, called "Shielding Mila," which showed the little girl battling cancer waving to her dad from the other side of a window.

During their chat, Kate learned that Mila's favorite color is pink — and she promised to wear a pink dress when they someday met.

Kate Middleton meets with Mila Sneddon Kate Middleton and Mila | Credit: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

