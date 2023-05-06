Kate Middleton's Coronation Headpiece Has a Close Tie to King Charles' Charity

The Princess of Wales wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece at the crowning ceremony for her father-in-law, King Charles

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 12:00 PM
King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales
King Charles; Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage, Jeff Spicer/Getty

Kate Middleton's stunning headpiece for King Charles' coronation has a close tie to his long-running charity, The Prince's Trust.

The Princess of Wales, 41, joined members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey on Saturday for the historic crowning ceremony of her father-in-law. She wore a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

The headpiece was designed by Jess Collett, who has been working as a couture milliner for the past 25 years after receiving a loan from the monarch's charity.

"It was 25 years ago that I secured my first loan from the @princestrust to start Jess Collett Milliner," Collett wrote on Instagram. "Thank you King Charles and @princestrust for your support ……….still going strong today and loving my trade💪🎩👒"

The official Instagram for King Charles' charity then responded, "Thanks for being such a special part of our history and sharing your #PrincesTrust story today. 🎉"

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton. Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty

The Prince's Trust supports young people between the ages of 11 and 30 who are struggling with school or work, providing them with resources such as training programs, financial support and more to help them succeed.

As the Prince of Wales, King Charles started The Prince's Trust in 1976 with his severance pay from the British Navy providing the first grants for people with disadvantaged backgrounds.

Although Charles is now monarch, The Prince's Trust continues to expand and be part of his legacy. In addition to the U.K. and Commonwealth Countries, The Prince's Trust is now running programs in the U.S. in New York and Chicago.

Ahead of the coronation, there was much speculation about if Princess Kate would wear a tiara for the crowning ceremony. While women in the royal family traditionally wore sparkly head-toppers for previous coronations, PEOPLE understands the decision to wear the Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece for today's coronation was fluid as recently as six weeks ago.

"Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen's coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years," Lauren Kiehna, writer of The Court Jeweller, told PEOPLE.

The stunning headpiece complemented the Princess of Wales' outfit — a dress by Alexander McQueen (who was behind her 2011 wedding gown) in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread work embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

Kate also wore some stunning jewels — she sparkled in pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She also wore the George VI Festoon Necklace, a piece made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth).

