Kate Middleton Is Making Headbands Cool Again! See Every Time She Rocked Her New Signature Accessory

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time in the new year to join Prince William and Queen Elizabeth at a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene on Sunday. For the occasion, Kate rewore a favorite blue Catherine Walker coat and accessorized with her go-to headwear as of recently: a blue crepe Jane Taylor headband.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The royal mom topped off her festive Christmas look with another Jane Taylor piece, the Halo band in a berry shade.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
According to the wrap-around piece’s description by the brand, “This wide band shape is synonymous with the 1930s, perfect for those who wish to add a timeless and classic style to their … outfit.”
The headpiece was designed as a crescent moon in black silk velvet.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate began her headband trend at the July christening of son Prince Louis. For the occasion, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece adorned with floral details fit for a princess.
PA Images/Sipa
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time in the new year to join Prince William and Queen Elizabeth at a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene on Sunday. For the occasion, Kate rewore a favorite blue Catherine Walker coat and accessorized with her go-to headwear as of recently: a blue crepe Jane Taylor headband.
Advertisement
2 of 6Samir Hussein/WireImage
The royal mom topped off her festive Christmas look with another Jane Taylor piece, the Halo band in a berry shade.
3 of 6Samir Hussein/WireImage
According to the wrap-around piece’s description by the brand, “This wide band shape is synonymous with the 1930s, perfect for those who wish to add a timeless and classic style to their … outfit.”
The headpiece was designed as a crescent moon in black silk velvet.
Advertisement
6 of 6PA Images/Sipa
Kate began her headband trend at the July christening of son Prince Louis. For the occasion, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece adorned with floral details fit for a princess.
You May Like
Read More
Stay in the Know
Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story