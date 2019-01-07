Kate Middleton Is Making Headbands Cool Again! See Every Time She Rocked Her New Signature Accessory

Not since middle school were headbands this cool! See the chic headwear that is quickly becoming Kate Middleton's signature style – when she's not rocking a sparkly tiara, of course

More
placeholder
Stephanie Petit
January 07, 2019 12:46 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton">Kate Middleton</a>&nbsp;stepped out for the first time in the new year to join <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a>&nbsp;and Queen Elizabeth at a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene on Sunday.&nbsp;For the occasion, Kate rewore a favorite blue&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-kate-outfits-where-to-buy/">Catherine Walker coat</a>&nbsp;and accessorized with her go-to headwear as of recently: a blue crepe Jane Taylor&nbsp;headband.</p>
pinterest

Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time in the new year to join Prince William and Queen Elizabeth at a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene on Sunday. For the occasion, Kate rewore a favorite blue Catherine Walker coat and accessorized with her go-to headwear as of recently: a blue crepe Jane Taylor headband.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<p>The royal mom topped off her festive Christmas look with another Jane Taylor piece, the <a href="https://www.janetaylorlondon.com/shop/new-arrivals/aw1804-halo-band/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Halo band</a>&nbsp;in a berry shade.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

The royal mom topped off her festive Christmas look with another Jane Taylor piece, the Halo band in a berry shade. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>According to the wrap-around piece&#8217;s description by the brand, &#8220;This wide band&nbsp;shape is synonymous with the 1930s,&nbsp;perfect for those who wish to add a timeless and classic style to their &#8230; outfit.&#8221;</p>
pinterest

According to the wrap-around piece’s description by the brand, “This wide band shape is synonymous with the 1930s, perfect for those who wish to add a timeless and classic style to their … outfit.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Kate chose a Jane Taylor headpiece for a November service honoring the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-prince-william-return-westminster-abbey-meghan-harry/">Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey</a>, marking 100 years since the end of World War I.</p>
pinterest

Kate chose a Jane Taylor headpiece for a November service honoring the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey, marking 100 years since the end of World War I.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>The headpiece was designed as a crescent moon in black silk velvet.</p>
pinterest

The headpiece was designed as a crescent moon in black silk velvet.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Kate began her headband trend at the July <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-prince-louis-royal-christening/">christening of son Prince Louis</a>.&nbsp;For the occasion, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece adorned with floral details fit for a princess.</p>
pinterest

Kate began her headband trend at the July christening of son Prince Louis. For the occasion, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece adorned with floral details fit for a princess.

PA Images/Sipa
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time in the new year to join Prince William and Queen Elizabeth at a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene on Sunday. For the occasion, Kate rewore a favorite blue Catherine Walker coat and accessorized with her go-to headwear as of recently: a blue crepe Jane Taylor headband.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal mom topped off her festive Christmas look with another Jane Taylor piece, the Halo band in a berry shade. 

3 of 6 Samir Hussein/WireImage

According to the wrap-around piece’s description by the brand, “This wide band shape is synonymous with the 1930s, perfect for those who wish to add a timeless and classic style to their … outfit.”

Advertisement
4 of 6 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate chose a Jane Taylor headpiece for a November service honoring the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey, marking 100 years since the end of World War I.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Karwai Tang/WireImage

The headpiece was designed as a crescent moon in black silk velvet.

Advertisement
6 of 6 PA Images/Sipa

Kate began her headband trend at the July christening of son Prince Louis. For the occasion, she wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece adorned with floral details fit for a princess.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.